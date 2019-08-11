Clark County court resentences man in decades-old rape cases
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A convicted rapist who terrorized the southwestern Washington community of Hazel Dell in the summer of 1982 has been ordered to serve out five life sentences.
The Columbian reported Clark County Superior Court Judge Suzan Clark on Thursday imposed the suspended life sentences for 74-year-old David Jay Sterling.
The sentences were originally handed down in October 1982, after Sterling pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree assault stemming from a series of rapes and assaults in Hazel Dell.
But after Sterling was convicted, he was sent to a sexual psychopath treatment program and his prison time was suspended, according to Senior Deputy Prosecutor James Smith.
Sterling escaped from the hospital in 1985. He was arrested a year later in Louisiana. For the past three decades, he has been in federal custody for a series of robberies.
Seattle City Council questions plan to target ‘predatory’ vehicle rentals
SEATTLE — Seattle City Council members have raised concerns with Mayor Jenny Durkan’s proposal to penalize so-called vehicle ranchers, who rent out dilapidated vehicles to homeless people, worrying the measure could unfairly affect any person living in an RV or other automobile.
City staff on Friday emphasized the legislation, discussed in a Finance and Neighborhoods Committee meeting, is designed to target only the “predatory rentals of unsafe vehicles,” said Calvin Goings, director of the city’s Department of Finance and Administrative Services.
The city’s most popular shelter options are regularly full, and affordable housing options are limited, issues that councilors raised repeatedly during Friday’s meeting.
More than 2,100 people were living in their vehicles in King County during this year’s one-night homeless count.
Durkan’s proposed measure would fine ranchers $250 per day if they are allowing people to occupy or rent a vehicle that the city considers “extensively damaged.”
Glacier National Park records drop in visitors this year
KALISPELL, Mont. — The number of visitors to Glacier National Park dropped by nearly 3 percent last month compared to July 2018.
The Flathead Beacon reported the National Park Service recorded nearly 884,000 visitors to the Montana park in July, falling from the nearly 911,000 recorded in the same month last year.
The park has recorded about 1.68 million visitors in the first seven months of this year.
About 1.74 million people visited during the same period last year.
Dozens of dogs seized from Montana home
BILLINGS, Mont. — Authorities seized 58 dogs from a Montana home during an animal cruelty investigation.
The Billings Gazette reported the case remains under investigation, but Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said investigators found “extremely crowded and filthy conditions” inside the house.
They hadn’t named the owner of the animals seized Tuesday from the home in Roberts.
The dogs are Cavalier King Charles spaniels, a popular toy breed, and included mothers, pregnant mothers, males and puppies bred for sale.
McQuillan has asked a local nonprofit to help care for the dogs.
Woman charged for car attack on youths in Butte parking lot
BUTTE, Mont. — Prosecutors in Montana have charged a woman with 12 felony counts for allegedly driving into a group of youths and fleeing police.
The Montana Standard reported a judge set bond for 32-year-old Athena Smith at $500,000.
As many as four youths needed hospital treatment after the Tuesday night attack in Butte. Investigators said Smith crashed into cars in a parking lot where eight juveniles and two young adults had gathered.
Sheriff’s officials said Smith may have been high on methamphetamine when they arrested her after a pursuit.
Police said Smith was arrested for assault Saturday but bonded out of jail by Tuesday. She now is also charged with criminal endangerment and assault on a peace officer.
Judge: No jury trial for family claiming FBI discrimination
BILLINGS, Mont. — A federal judge has rejected a family’s request for a jury trial involving a lawsuit alleging racial bias in the FBI investigation into a relative’s shooting death.
The Billings Gazette reported U.S. District Court Judge Sam Haddon ruled that any trial in the case will be held in front of the court alone.
No criminal charges were filed in the 2005 death of 23-year-old Steven Bearcrane, a tribal member who was shot on the Crow Reservation. The FBI concluded that Bobby Jean Holcomb, who is white, shot him in self-defense.
Bearcrane’s family said the FBI agent leading the investigation made racist remarks against American Indians and ignored testimony and evidence that went against the self-defense theory.