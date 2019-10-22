House Speaker Bedke elected VP of state legislatures group
BOISE — Idaho Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley has been elected vice president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The group in a news release Monday said Bedke was elected Oct. 12 at the group’s Fall Executive Committee meeting.
The group said Bedke will serve one year as vice president, become president-elect for one year, and then become president in 2021. The presidency alternates every year between Republicans and Democrats.
The National Conference of State Legislatures on its website says it’s a bipartisan organization that offers research, technical assistance and other help so states can find solutions to difficult problems and remain strong and independent.
Boise priest defrocked after child pornography conviction
BOISE — The Vatican has defrocked an Idaho priest who was convicted of possessing violent and extreme child pornography last year.
The Idaho Statesman reported the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise announced Saturday that W. Thomas Faucher was laicized. The decision means the church has stripped him of the title of priest and banned him from serving as a member of the clergy.
Bishop Peter Christensen said in a prepared statement that the news of Faucher’s laicization was anticipated, and yet saddening for the Diocese of Boise.
Prosecutors said they found more than 2,000 photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse on Faucher’s computer and phone, including depictions of torture. Prosecutors also said they found evidence of online conversations in which Faucher discussed his desire to rape and kill infants and children. Faucher’s attorney claimed some of the evidence was simply Faucher engaging in “role playing.”
Faucher was sentenced in December to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Woman shot, killed by Boise police
BOISE — Boise police say a woman who was shot and killed in her car by officers Sunday morning had a gun and pointed it at law enforcement.
The shooting happened after police responded to a report around 6 a.m. Sunday that a woman was acting suspiciously and knocking on doors.
The police department said in a prepared statement that when the officers arrived, they found the woman sitting in a vehicle, and she pointed a handgun at them when they attempted to make contact.
The police department said the officers shot the woman, who died. No law enforcement officers were injured.
The shooting remains under investigation by a Critical Incident Task Force led by the Meridian Police Department.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Weather service issues flood watch for Washington rivers
SEATTLE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for several rivers in western Washington from Monday evening through late Tuesday night as heavy rains move in to the region.
Local news media said the watch means there is a potential for flooding, based on current forecasts, for portions of northwest and west central Washington, including parts of Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, King and Snohomish counties.
The heavy rain is courtesy of a comparatively warm, wet frontal system moving in from the Pacific.
Two to four inches of rain over the Olympics and central Cascades on Monday and Monday night will cause significant rises on some area rivers, the Weather Service said.
Thieves rob, assault customers at restaurant
SEATAC, Wash. — Authorities say a take-over robbery at a restaurant in SeaTac ended with customers and an employee tied up.
Local news media reported two men, one armed with a handgun, robbed the Bob’s Burgers & Teriyaki around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
The King County Sheriff’s said there were eight people in the restaurant at the time, one employee and seven customers. The robbers stole money, jewelry, and other items from the victims. Sgt. Ryan Abbott said two women were sexually assaulted.
The suspects fled in one of the customer’s cars.
4.6 magnitude earthquake hist off southern Oregon coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the southern Oregon coast.
Local news media reported the Monday morning earthquake was more than 6 miles deep and 122 miles west of Bandon.
This is the second quake to hit the Oregon coast in less than a week and the fifth to hit this month. The most recent happened Thursday in roughly the same area at a 4.7 magnitude.