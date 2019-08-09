Forest Service officer finds human remains outside Helena, Mont.
HELENA, Mont. — Montana authorities say unidentified human remains have been found near the Continental Divide west of Helena.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told the Independent Record that a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer found a skull Wednesday morning in Minnehaha Gulch near Rimini.
Dutton said a search of the area turned up more remains that are being analyzed at the state crime lab in Missoula.
Dutton said officials don’t know how long the bones have been there or what caused the person’s death.
Police say Washington shooting appears to be murder-suicide
SEATTLE — Authorities say a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Washington appears to be a murder-suicide.
Local news media reported a 77-year-old Whatcom County man called police Wednesday saying he was going to shoot himself.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said the man told a dispatcher he left instructions for the sheriff and they would be in a bedroom of his home near Ferndale.
Deputies responded to the home and a crisis negotiator tried to contact the man.
They later entered the home and found the man and his 76-year-old wife dead. Both had gunshot wounds.
Authorities said notes found in the home cited “severe ongoing medical problems with the wife.” The notes also said they didn’t have the resources to pay for medical care.
Six Washington State Patrol troopers sue Ford over carbon monoxide
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Six Washington State Patrol troopers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Ford Motor Co., saying their patrol vehicles gave them carbon monoxide poisoning.
Local news media reported the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court, states the troopers suffered physical harm. A separate lawsuit was filed Thursday by five troopers against the State Patrol.
The lawsuit says Explorer model years 2011-18 have an exhaust fume defect with the climate control system which allows exhaust fumes to get in the passenger compartment.
Ford’s fix, according to the lawsuit, was to replace the exhaust system, “which was merely a bandaid fix as the exhaust system would warp and fail again.”
In a statement, Ford said safety is a top priority and blamed after-market equipment installed on the police vehicles for creating unsealed holes.
Authorities find missing California children in Idaho
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Authorities say three young children who went missing from California were found living in a tool shed with their mother in Idaho.
The district attorney’s office of Tulare County, Calif., said the 1-, 2- and 3-year-old children were found in Garden City last week in a shed without running water.
Authorities have accused the mother of violating a court order and leaving the state with the children in May.
The office’s Bureau of Investigations Child Abduction Unit worked with Garden City police to find the mother and children.
The children were flown back to California and reunited with their court-appointed guardian.
Authorities said Garden City police are investigating the mother on possible child endangerment charges.
Suspected intoxicated driver injures two Washington officers
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities say two Arlington police officers suffered minor injuries when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver on State Route 530.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.
Local news media reported a 24-year-old woman was driving with her headlights off in a dark-colored vehicle when she crashed into the Arlington police vehicle, which was attempting to turn left across her lane of traffic.
Both the training officer and officer-in-training in the police vehicle were taken to Cascade Valley Hospital, along with the other driver.
The officers have since been released. The woman was later booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of DUI and driving without headlights.
PAC helps pay fines for Oregon senators who walked out of Capitol
SALEM, Ore. — A political action committee has donated enough money to cover the majority of fines for each of the 11 Republican state senators in Oregon who walked out of the Capitol to kill a climate change bill in June.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Stand with Our Senators Political Action Committee on July 30 contributed $3,000 to each of the campaign committees of the 11 senators involved in the walkout, according to state campaign finance records. That’s most of the $3,500 that Senate leaders, who are Democrats, fined Republicans for missing seven days of work near the end of this year’s legislative session.
The fines accrued at $500 per day, per absent senator.