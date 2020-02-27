Gonzaga suspends all its academic courses in Florence, Italy; WSU does not
SPOKANE — Gonzaga University has suspended all academic courses for 161 students enrolled in its study abroad program in Florence, Italy, over a coronavirus outbreak in that country.
There are 374 confirmed cases of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, in Italy, with the most recent case reported Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization. Twelve people have died in Italy.
Gonzaga is requesting that all students studying at the Gonzaga-in-Florence campus make immediate plans to return to their homes, local news media reported Wednesday.
The university’s Emergency Management Team is in contact with the Spokane Regional Health District, and the university’s Health and Counseling Service Team is taking precautions to identify any potential cases as early as possible.
Meanwhile, Washington State University in Pullman is not suspending its study abroad programs in Italy. Spokesman Phil Weiler said 79 WSU students are studying in Italy.
Judge enters not guilty plea for woman charged in fatal stabbing
BUTTE, Mont. — A judge entered a not guilty plea Wednesday on behalf of a Butte woman charged with stabbing a man to death last month.
District Judge Robert Whelan entered the plea for Susan Marie Criss, who is charged with deliberate homicide in the Jan. 20 death of Mark William Woodger, 49.
Criss’ public defender said a neuropsychologist evaluated Criss on Jan. 31 and determined she wasn’t fit to assist in her own defense, the Montana Standard reported.
Whelan has already ordered Criss to undergo a mental health evaluation at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and requested the evaluation be completed within 60 days.
Criss, 23, told investigators Woodger was trying to hurt her baby and that he cut her arm before she grabbed the knife and stabbed him in the neck, court records said.
Legislation adds restrictions for drone operators in Idaho
BOISE — Restrictions on using drones for surveillance on individuals and private property would be increased under legislation that headed to the Senate on Wednesday.
The House voted unanimously to approve the measure that adds commercial and industrial property to agricultural areas where drones wouldn’t be allowed without permission. The legislation allows law enforcement agencies and fire departments to use drones without a warrant for such things as traffic management with large crowds, to assess damage following a natural disaster, and search and rescue operations.
There’s also an exception for utility companies checking their equipment.
Police fatally shoot Idaho man wielding knife outside home
POCATELLO — Police fatally shot a 23-year-old man wielding a knife outside of a south Pocatello residence after he fled from officers, authorities said.
Pocatello police officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday involving a knife-wielding man and a woman, the Idaho State Journal reported. The relationship between the man and woman and what prompted the disturbance is unclear.
The disturbance was reported by a family member, police told the Journal during a Wednesday news conference.
The man fled from the scene in a vehicle and police confronted and shot him less than two blocks away, authorities said. Police attempted to perform live-saving efforts on the man.
No other injuries were reported.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Pocatello Fire Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police troopers. An investigation is underway.
Montana man sentenced to 50 years in decapitation death
BILLINGS, Mont. — The first of two men accused of decapitating a casino patron was sentenced to 70 years in the Montana State Prison, with 20 years suspended.
Jeffery Haverty, 35, was sentenced Wednesday for deliberate homicide in the death of Myron Wesley Knight in October 2017, the Billings Gazette reported.
Haverty and Cherry met Knight at the Montana Lil’s Casino in Billings. Investigators said the three were headed to a nearby transient camp when Knight asked a casino employee to hold his $120 in winnings, believing he might be robbed.
Later that night, Haverty and Cherry took turns decapitating the 41-year-old, who had $6 in his pocket at the time, authorities said.
Haverty pleaded guilty to the charges twice, most recently in February as attorneys reworked his plea deal.
Yellowstone County District Judge Gregory Todd gave Haverty credit for time already served. As part of his plea deal, Haverty can be called as a state’s witness in Cherry’s trial.
Cherry faces charges of deliberate homicide, evidence tampering, witness tampering and intimidation.