Deputies kill man who allegedly came at them with a knife
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Deputies shot and killed a man they said came at him with a knife in Cottage Grove.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a dispute between a man and woman but deputies were unable to locate them.
They retuned around 1 a.m. Saturday, located the woman and learned the man was in an outbuilding. The sheriff’s office said deputies called on a loudspeaker for him to come out and after several minutes he approached deputies with a large knife. The sheriff’s office said they shot him, then performed CPR until medics arrived. They pronounced him dead.
The shooting is being investigated by the Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team, comprised of law enforcement officers from several agencies.
Kalispell man faces second charge in stabbing death retrial
KALISPELL, Mont.— A Kalispell man accused of fatally stabbing his boyfriend has pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of negligent homicide.
The Flathead Beacon reported Saturday 34-year-old Ryan Lamb is also charged with deliberate homicide in the August 2018 death of 31-year-old Ryan Nixon.
Lamb’s June trial on the deliberate homicide charge ended in a hung jury. Prosecutors then added the lesser charge of negligent homicide to give jurors an alternative in his next trial.
The retrial was scheduled for September, but the judge postponed it to consider a defense motion to dismiss the case.
Oregon AG tells U.S. Supreme Court many convictions at risk
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s attorney general is telling the U.S. Supreme Court that Oregon’s criminal justice system would be “overwhelmed” if the nation’s highest court rules that nonunanimous jury verdicts are unconstitutional.
Oregon is the only state allowing 11-1 or 10-2 jury verdicts in criminal prosecutions. Critics say Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is defending a system rooting in racism.
Voters in Louisiana, the only other state that had adopted it, scrapped the provision in 2018, with verdicts after Jan. 1 needing to be unanimous. The Supreme Court will soon hear the case of a Louisiana man who was convicted in 2016 by a nonunanimous jury of second-degree murder.
If the U.S. Supreme Court finds nonunanimous juries unconstitutional, Rosenblum said in a brief filed Friday, it could invalidate hundreds of convictions in Oregon.
Firefighters won’t face discipline after intubation event
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — None of the Bellingham Fire Department employees involved in the intubation of a man’s body will be disciplined by the Washington State Department of Health, but the department said it will examine its policies and consider changes.
Department of Health spokesperson Jessica Baggett told the Bellingham Herald they closed the cases without disciplinary action because there was no violation determined.
Fire department employees admitted performing “tube checks” on the body of Bradley Ginn Sr. at Station 1 on July 31, 2018. His body was waiting to be picked up to be taken to a funeral home.
Twelve employees were disciplined by the fire department and policies were clarified to ban training on patients who die.
Family of the deceased man filed three claims for damages seeking more than $15.5 million from the city of Bellingham.
Elizabeth Warren’s event today moved to Seattle Center
SEATTLE — Elizabeth Warren’s campaign event today in Seattle has been moved to accommodate more people.
The presidential candidate’s campaign says the event, previously scheduled for the WaMu Theater near CenturyLink Field, will now be held at the International Fountain at Seattle Center.
Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, is running second or third among nearly two dozen Democratic candidates in polling averages. She will be the first top-tier Democratic candidate to hold a public campaign event in Seattle this year.
The “Seattle Town Hall with Elizabeth Warren” is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m.
Portland TriMet, police blame man for train killings in $20M lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — Facing a total of $20 million in two lawsuits, TriMet and the Portland Police Bureau say in court filings that they aren’t at fault for the May 2017 MAX train stabbings that left two men dead.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the agencies claim in filings this week that the man charged in the killings, Jeremy Christian, is responsible.
The agencies are asking a civil jury to blame Christian.
The families of MAX train stabbing victims Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best filed the suits in May 2019.
The lawsuits say TriMet and police had two opportunities to intervene to prevent the deaths of Namkai-Meche and Best in the 24 hours before Christian is accused of attacking them.