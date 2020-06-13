Spokane community colleges to resume in-person classes
SPOKANE — Spokane Falls and Spokane community colleges plan to resume normal operations by this fall and to largely rely on online classes this summer.
Spokane Falls Community College has largely offered online summer classes and will continue to do so this year, according to a news release.
In the fall, SFCC will continue to offer online classes while also offering classes in-person and that combine online and in-person elements. Although there will be more online and hybrid offerings than the previous fall, programs that require in-person education or are most effective in-person will be offered on the SFCC campus, the news release said.
At Spokane Community College, a large number of in-person programs and courses will return this summer and continue this fall, the news release said. Each quarter will also include a number of online and hybrid courses.
Woman accused of burning police vehicles during protests
SEATTLE — A woman has been arrested after authorities say she set fire to five Seattle police vehicles during a downtown Seattle protest late last month.
The Seattle Times reported Margaret Channon, 25, of Tacoma, is accused of of burning police vehicles May 30. She was arrested Thursday
She is charged by criminal complaint with five counts of arson. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.
“This defendant was captured by multiple cameras using an accelerant, lit like a blowtorch, to start fires in five vehicles — putting the public at risk and creating the very real possibility of a structure fire amidst the throng of people protesting downtown,” Brian T. Moran, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, said in the statement.
The five vehicles were a 2018 Ford Transit Connect van, a 2006 Dodge Caravan, a 2009 Chevrolet Express van, a 2016 Ford Explorer and a 2017 Ford Explorer, according to the criminal complaint. Channon used an aerosol can and flame to ignite the five vehicles, the complaint alleges.
King County health officials warn of fentanyl-laced heroin
SEATTLE — Public health officials in Washington have issued a warning about an increasing number of overdoses caused by fentanyl found in black tar heroin.
The King County medical examiner’s office has identified two fatal overdoses since March where either black tar heroin or a fake black tar substance contained fentanyl, local news media reported.
The mix of fentanyl and heroin has not been seen in King County until recently, but has contributed to overdoses in other parts of the country, county health officials said.
“We’ve been very concerned that if this combination started to show up in the local drug supply, it could lead to an even greater increase in the drug overdose epidemic,” county health strategic adviser Brad Finegood said, adding that the few cases they have seen are concerning for the region.
The combination is concerning because people may not know the drug they are taking is laced with fentanyl, officials said.
Public health officials advise people to immediately call 911 if someone is having an overdose.
Coronavirus: Five new cases, including three in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — There were five new cases of the coronavirus reported in Grant County on Thursday: three in Moses Lake, one in the Mattawa area and one in Royal City, according to Grant County Health District.
The county total was 270 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday. The health district reported Monday that 124 confirmed cases had recovered from the coronavirus.
Five people sickened with the novel coronavirus were being treated in a hospital.
The Quincy area had 88 confirmed cases, Moses Lake had 75, and the Mattawa area had 59.
In addition to tests that have come back positive, 3,611 have come back negative.
Billings police investigating fatal stabbing, two questioned
BILLINGS, Mont. — Police in Billings are investigating a fatal stabbing and have two people in custody, Lt. Brandon Wooley said Friday.
Officers responded to a disturbance at about 1:15 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed to death. Officers identified a vehicle and persons of interest.
The vehicle was stopped by Yellowstone County deputies at about 2 a.m., Wooley said. A man and woman from Billings were taken into custody for parole violations. No formal charges have been filed related to the stabbing.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Officers are not searching for any other suspects, Wooley said.