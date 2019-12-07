Man charged with threat to blow up Spokane courthouse
SPOKANE — A Spokane man who pleaded guilty in 2013 to mailing a threat to bomb the city’s federal courthouse has been indicted on suspicion that he sent a similar threat from the Spokane County Jail in October.
Scott J. Franklin, 49, was sentenced to 33½ months in prison in 2013 for mailing threats from the jail.
The Spokesman-Review reported that Franklin said he mailed the 2013 threat as a dare to win a bag of coffee.
Franklin’s parole was revoked in 2017, and he was sentenced to an additional 18 months in prison.
The clerk’s office for the federal district court in Spokane alerted U.S. Marshals on Oct. 16 that it had received two handwritten letters signed by Franklin from the county jail saying that he planned to kill every FBI agent and federal judge at the courthouse with a bomb, according to court documents.
Franklin entered a not guilty plea for the charge of mailing threatening communications on Wednesday, according to court records. A federal judge ordered Franklin to be jailed pending the outcome of his case. A trial date has not been set.
Teen charged in fatal shooting of man in Forks, Wash.
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Forks.
The Peninsula Daily News reported Tristen LeeShawn James Pisani, 19, was killed early Sunday after a party.
The younger teen was charged this week and remains in the Clallam County juvenile detention facility on $1 million bail.
According to court papers, he told law enforcement officers that he shot and killed Pisani after being called a name and after antagonizing texts that pushed him too far.
Witnesses told investigators that the boy arrived at a party at Pisani’s home and was acting strange. When Pisani asked him why he was “tweaking,” he said not to call him a tweaker, according to court records.
The boy went home and told investigators he took a knife, a revolver and ammunition from his mother’s bedroom before walking 1.7 miles back to the party, records said.
Witnesses said the boy aimed the gun at Pisani and said “don’t call me a tweaker,” before firing the gun, records said. Witnesses detained the teen.
Montana man pays fine for starting fire near Helena
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana resident has paid more than $1,000 to the Bureau of Land Management for starting a fire triggering the evacuation of about 500 homes near Helena this summer.
The Independent Record reported Thursday that Joshua Kiilsgaard paid the agency Oct. 12 for two citations issued after the fire burned about 8 square miles of land in July.
The newspaper reported agency officials declined to release the name of the person cited, despite a formal request by the Independent Record. Instead, Kiilsgaard was named as the defendant in documents released this week by the Central Violations Bureau housed under the federal court system.
Authorities said Kiilsgaard is suspected of shooting an exploding target on an informal gun range on federal land.
Authorities said no criminal charges were filed at the state level.
Officials said the citations do not include the costs associated with suppressing the wildfire or rehabilitating the burned area.
Oregon county approves marijuana facility over objections
NEWBERG, Ore. — Planning commissioners in Yamhill County, Ore., have approved a controversial proposed hemp and marijuana processing facility.
Local news media reported the facility will be located 12 minutes outside downtown Newberg. Many members of the public are concerned about livability, water usage, odors, traffic, noises, proximity to homes, possible chemical usage, a potential increase in crime and more.
In late August, OreTex Farms, LLC submitted a land-use application, expressing the company’s wish to process hemp and recreational marijuana.
A site design review request was also submitted, in which the applicants stated their plan to grow five to 10 acres of hemp on the property, grow as much as 10,000 square feet of marijuana indoors, and process both in separate buildings.
Bull elk, cow elk shot and left to waste; police seek tips
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help to find whomever is responsible for shooting a bull elk and cow elk and leaving the carcasses to waste.
Local news media reported Tillamook Fish and Wildlife troopers responded Wednesday to a report of a dead bull elk in an area known as Hembre Ridge.
The bull elk was killed with a rifle and no meat was removed, police said. A dead cow elk was found nearby. Police said it appeared both elk had been shot in the past few days. None of the meat was salvageable, police said.
Police ask anyone who was in the area or anyone who may have information to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888, and refer information to Trooper Charles Reeder.