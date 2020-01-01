New Portland police chief sworn in
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s new police chief, Jami Resch, was sworn in during a private ceremony Tuesday. The 20-year bureau veteran succeeds Danielle Outlaw, who quit to become Philadelphia’s next police commissioner, the Oregonian reported
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw’s departure. Resch, who made $185,556. as the bureau’s No. 2, will be paid an annual salary of $215,000. The bureau said she would make her first public remarks next week.
Last year, Outlaw picked Resch, then a captain, to serve as assistant chief of investigations. In May, Outlaw promoted Resch to deputy chief.
Chris Davis was sworn in as the new deputy chief. He was named assistant chief of operations in June. Before that, he served in a variety of posts, including assistant chief of services, Central Precinct commander and captain of North Precinct.
Montana attorney general warns of scam towing companies
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s attorney general is warning state residents about suspected scam tow truck companies.
The Montana Highway Patrol recently learned of suspected scam activities in Billings and Missoula, Tim Fox said in a statement. People who search online for “tow truck companies near me” are finding website listings for sham businesses, he said.
In the Billings area, listings for “F & V Towing,” “Woods & Sons,” and “Fonnie’s Wrecker Service” appear, along with fake positive consumer reviews. The websites include images of commercial or industrial properties that are or had once been listed for sale or lease. When consumers call the listed numbers they are connected to an out-of-state call center where people are asked for credit card information, the Department of Justice said.
Legitimate towing companies don’t charge for services until the tow is complete, Fox said.
Two officers shot, suspect killed in Federal Way shooting
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Two police officers were shot and one suspect is dead following an altercation here, authorities said Tuesday.
The officers were taken to hospitals with non-life- threatening injuries. They were responding to a report of a parking lot dispute early Tuesday morning, local news media reported. The officers then contacted a man in a car. Authorities are still trying to determine exactly what happened, but both officers were wounded by gunfire and the man in the car was fatally shot.
As is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings, the two officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Valley Investigative Team.
Federal Way is 23 miles south of Seattle.
Woman’s family sues Bend hospital over her 2017 death
BEND, Ore. — St. Charles Health System is facing a $26.5 million wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a Jacksonville, Ore., woman who died of septic shock following a breast infection in 2017.
The family of Casey Galusha-Beck filed suit last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court, naming two St. Charles doctors as co-defendants, local news media reported.
After Galusha-Beck’s infection was successfully treated, hospital staff missed obvious signs of adrenal insufficiency, which led to circulatory collapse and death, the lawsuit said. Galusha-Beck was 32 when she died on Jan. 17, 2017.
St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman declined to discuss the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.