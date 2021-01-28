Winter storm in southern Oregon shuts down Interstate 5 on Wednesday
PORTLAND — A winter storm that has brought as much as 3 feet of snow to northern California has prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to turn back Interstate 5 southbound traffic near Ashland, Ore.
All traffic was affected by the closure Wednesday afternoon and there was no estimate of when the freeway will reopen to southbound travel, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Hazardous winter driving conditions begin south of Yreka, Calif., according to Gary Leaming, Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman. However, he said traffic stopped in northern California has stressed services and filled hotels.
Southbound traffic will be held, Leaming said. Travelers are being advised to go to Medford, where there is food and fuel. Detours are limited with U.S. Highway 97 from Klamath Falls, Ore., also closed at the border. Southbound travelers are being asked to wait to cross the border until conditions improve, Leaming said.
Much of the powerful storm happened overnight, but winter weather continued along I-5 Wednesday and agencies were working to remove snow from roads.
Pacific Power said on Wednesday morning that 45,000 Oregon customers in and around Grants Pass, Gold Hill and Cave Junction had lost power. Most had it back by Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Six stranded motorists receive vaccine in ‘impromptu’ roadside clinic
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Health officials in southern Oregon said staff gave out six doses of the coronavirus vaccine to motorists at an “impromptu vaccine clinic” along a roadside in a snowstorm.
Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that about 20 personnel became stranded Tuesday on U.S. Highway 199 near Hayes Hill on their way to Grants Pass after staffing a nearby vaccination event.
The vaccines were getting close to expiring so officials decided to offer them to other stranded motorists, officials said.
“Recipients had been identified in Grants Pass, but the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.
Not wanting to waste doses, staff began walking from car to car, offering people a chance at receiving the vaccine, with a county ambulance on hand for safety, officials said.
All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.
Mike Weber, Josephine County Public Health director said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”
Grant County Sheriff’s Office seeks two suspects in armed robbery
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two men who robbed a Royal City-area business at gunpoint Saturday.
The men entered the Brownie’s Korner convenience store, 3744 state Route 26, at about 10:45 p.m., according to a GCSO post on social media. One of the men brandished a gun and demanded money and the two fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Both men were wearing masks, but removed them during the robbery.
Both suspects are Hispanic. The man who displayed the handgun is described as about five feet, 10 inches to six feet tall and about 190 pounds, in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a black Carhartt beanie, a mask with a black and white skull face, black hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.
The second man was in his late teens, about five feet, eight inches to five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds. He was wearing a blue disposable surgical mask, an orange beanie, black hoodie, black pants and shoes.
People with information on the suspects may email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
Royal City announces search for new police chief after current one retires
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — Royal City officials will advertise for a new police chief.
The new chief will replace Darin Smith, who recently announced his retirement, after being on medical leave for about a year.
Mayor Kent Anderson said the job will be advertised for about a month, after which the city’s civil service commission will review the applications and recommend three candidates to him.
Man from Alaska reported to be on board plane that sent mayday call
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard searched the waters near Port Angeles through Tuesday night after receiving reports that an aircraft out of Alaska was believed to have gone down in the area.
The Port Angeles Airport received a mayday call and alerted the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office just before the Coast Guard was called in to investigate and search.
One man from Ketchikan, Alaska, was reported to be on the Cessna 170, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Region.