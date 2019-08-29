Idaho signs on in argument against LGBTQ protections
BOISE — Idaho’s attorney general has joined the U.S. Department of Justice in arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court that federal civil rights laws do not protect LGBTQ employees against workplace discrimination.
The Idaho Statesman reported Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden joined the friend-of-the-court brief filed Friday arguing the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibiting discrimination based on gender doesn’t apply to those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.
The Supreme Court in April decided to hear cases involving people who claim they were fired because of sexual orientation and one that involves a funeral home employee fired after disclosing she was transitioning from male to female.
Other states joining the filing are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.
Idaho man gets life sentence for killing hitchhiker
MURPHY, Idaho — A southwestern Idaho man who killed a hitchhiker has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Idaho Statesman reported Nicholas Vandenberg of Melba received the sentence Tuesday and must serve 30 years before he’s eligible for parole.
Vandenberg previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy in the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Hunter Smith.
Two others involved in the killing are scheduled to be sentenced in December.
Montanna R. Reed of Twin Falls pleaded guilty criminal conspiracy and failure to notify authorities of a death.
Willie K. Rabey of Mountain Home pleaded guilty to accessory to first-degree murder, evidence destruction and failure to notify authorities of a death.
Authorities said the three invited Smith to shoot guns, and that Vandenberg shot Smith at close range while Reed and Rabey watched.
Two dead in small plane crash near Oregon airport
EUGENE, Ore. — Two people died after a small plane crashed in the trees near state Highway 126 east of Eugene.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the McKenzie Bridge State Airport.
The sheriff’s office said the privately-owned Cessna 172 was partially burned when deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the cockpit.
Officials have not identified the pilot or passenger because of the “condition of the wreckage.”
The crash also started a small fire that burned half an acre before being contained.
FAA investigators were headed to the scene Wednesday morning.
Washington State Fair to increase security at annual event
SEATTLE — The Washington State Fair and state police agencies have enhanced their security plan for the annual state fair.
Local news media reported the Washington State Fair announced the plan includes metal detectors, mandatory bag checks and the placement of four police officers at each of the four entrances to the fair.
Fair officials said increased security measures are partly a result of recent mass shootings.
Officials said the Puyallup Police Department conducted active shooter training last week at the fairgrounds about 40 miles south of Seattle.
The state fair is scheduled from Friday to Sept. 22 at the Puyallup Fairgrounds.
Wife sues Washington city for using dead husband’s body
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The wife of a deceased man whose body was used for emergency intubation training has filed a lawsuit against a Washington city.
The Bellingham Herald reported Tuesday that Jai Ginn filed a federal lawsuit Aug. 1 against the city of Bellingham, city fire department employees and Whatcom County Medical Program Director Marvin Wayne.
Fire department employees performed “tube checks” on the body of Bradley Ginn Sr. at a fire station in July 2018, while his body was waiting to be taken to a funeral home.
The lawsuit claims violations of Jai Ginn’s civil rights to due process and tortious interference with a dead body.
Other family members filed three claims seeking damages more than $15.5 million from the city. Two of the claims were settled for $150,000.
Two overdue hikers rescued
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say both overdue hikers in the North Cascades have been found.
David James and Marshall “Buster” Cabe left on Aug. 16 and were expected to return Friday.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said they were located by about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
She said James, 59, was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. She said about an hour after James was found, ground searchers found Cabe, 64, who was flown out and taken home.