Boise police arrest Idaho man accused of soliciting a child online for sexual images
BOISE — Boise Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday after they say he tried to entice a child over social media for sexual purposes.
The arrest came after officers responded to a call for service earlier this month involving a reported child enticement over social media, according to a Boise Police Department news release.
Police say Xavier Gimeno, of Mountain Home, communicated with a victim younger than 16 through online applications for more than two years.
Evidence indicates that Gimeno solicited sexually explicit images from the victim and sent the victim sexually explicit images and videos, police said. There is also evidence, according to BPD, that Gimeno requested to meet with the victim.
Gimeno was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of child enticement on Wednesday.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims, according to Boise PD.
Identities of deputy and man killed after chase made public
SPOKANE — After a car chase Sunday night, a Spokane County deputy shot and killed a man suspected of driving recklessly, crashing into parked cars and speeding toward officers.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim as Nicholas Cory Kausshen, 41.
Deputy Thomas Walton shot Kausshen at Sprague Avenue and University Road in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Walton was placed on administrative leave, which is standard for officers who use lethal force, along with two other deputies who have yet to be named.
Walton joined the sheriff’s office in September of 2017 as a Lateral Deputy. He is currently a Field Training Officer, a Reality Based Training instructor and a member of the SWAT Team, according to the release.
Before becoming a Spokane County deputy, Walton worked at Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in California.
Michael Kausshen told KHQ his nephew could have handled the situation better, but said deputies also could have done their job without killing him.
“Could they have wounded him, yes, they didn’t have to kill him,” he said.
The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating the shooting, with the Spokane Police Department taking the lead, according to a news release.
The Washington State Patrol is assisting Spokane police.
Bullet nearly hits sleeping child in Kennewick shooting
KENNEWICK — Police are looking for a man who fired into a North Steptoe Street home and nearly hitting a sleeping child.
A person inside the home on the 2100 block called 911 shortly before 11:30 a.m. after hearing three gunshots and something broke in their bathroom, Kennewick police said.
Police found several bullet holes in the home, including one that was within inches of the sleeping child.
Several people provided video of the shooting and the suspect fleeing the area.
The shooter was wearing a white with red knit hat, a black or dark green jacket, baggy blue jeans and black shoes.
Police believe the man targeted the home.
Pair allegedly stole two chainsaws from store, then returned a night later
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham police have arrested one of two people suspected of breaking into Hardware Sales on back-to-back nights last week, causing an estimated $1,750 in damage to the Sunnyland neighborhood store and stealing nearly $4,400 in merchandise.
Sabrina Diana Ramos, 30, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Monday, on suspicion of two counts each of second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft, and jail records show she is being held in lieu of $100 bail.
Police are still seeking Lincoln Allred for his alleged role in the burglaries, Lt. Claudia Murphy told the Bellingham Herald in an email.
At approximately 3:58 a.m. Nov. 20, a couple, believed to be Allred and Ramos, were seen outside Hardware Sales, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents, when Allred picked up an object and threw it through the front glass door, causing an estimated $750 in damage. Allred then reportedly entered the store, took two chainsaws worth approximately $810 and handed them to Ramos, who put them in a cart she was holding, and they left together.
A night later at approximately 4:18 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Hardware Sales, documents show, and officers found a shattered glass door to the business.
A loss prevention officer for the store checked security footage from inside the store, and it showed a man, believed to be Allred, throw a rock through the door, causing approximately $1,000 damage and enter the store, documents state. Allred then reportedly handed items worth approximately $3,575 to a woman, believed to be Ramos, to put in a red shopping cart covered with a blue tarp.