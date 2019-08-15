Cleanup contracts extended at Washington nuclear site
RICHLAND — The U.S. Department of Energy plans to extend two major environmental cleanup contracts for as long as a year at a contaminated nuclear site in Washington.
The Tri-City Herald reported Tuesday that the extensions were granted at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation rather than establishing new contracts that might have caused delays.
Officials said the contracts enable cleanup work being done by about 5,000 workers to continue uninterrupted.
The Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant was built in 1956 and is heavily contaminated after being used to help produce plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.
Washington River Protection Solutions is expected to continue managing and retrieve 56 million gallons of radioactive waste in underground tanks.
CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. is expected to continue cleanup at the site’s center.
Airbnb settles discrimination suit brought by black women
PORTLAND, Ore. — Airbnb has settled a lawsuit brought by several Oregon women who said the site allowed vacation rental owners to discriminate against customers based on race.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported African American plaintiffs Pat Harrington, Carlotta Franklin and Ebony Price alleged that by requiring and disclosing users’ full names and photographs, Airbnb allowed its hosts to discriminate against black users in violation of Oregon’s public accommodation laws.
Airbnb changed its policies in 2018 so hosts using its platform can choose not to require photos, and said photos would only be shown to hosts after they accept a booking. It did not announce any further changes Tuesday.
In separate statements, Airbnb and the plaintiffs’ attorneys said the website had renewed its commitment to the 2018 change regarding photos and would “review and update the way profile names are displayed to hosts as part of the booking process.”
New Oregon law requires commercial eggs be cage-free by 2024
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s governor has signed a bill requiring eggs produced by commercial farms to eventually be cage-free.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Gov. Kate Brown approved the new law mandating all eggs produced or sold in Oregon must come from cage-free hens by 2024.
The measure signed Monday applies to commercial farms with 3,000 or more chickens.
The state requirements will give about 4 million birds added space and perches.
The Humane Society of the United States called the law a “monumental win for hens confined in tiny cages in the egg industry.”
Oregon joins a handful of other states with similar laws including California, Washington and Massachusetts.
The newspaper cites reports that say cage-free laws provide an improvement for chickens, but most remain held in small spaces and cages.
University of Montana expects new student enrollment to grow
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana is expecting freshmen enrollment to increase this year, possibly marking a turning point away from years of decline.
The Missoulian reported Tuesday that the university is seeing higher registration numbers for new student orientation and housing this year, but it won’t have a full student count until mid-September.
Enrollment in the freshman class last increased by nearly 2 percent in fall 2017, but it dropped by more than 9 percent to 1,172 students the next fall.
The university’s overall enrollment has decreased by 32 percent since 2011. It recorded 9,565 students, including 6,909 undergraduates, last year.