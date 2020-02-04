Bill expands Idaho concealed-carry law to non-residents
BOISE — Visitors to Idaho 18 and older who can legally possess firearms would be allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits under new legislation put forward Monday.
The House State Affairs Committee voted to hold a hearing on the measure introduced by Republican Rep. Christy Zito.
Idaho residents 18 and older are allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits in Idaho without a permit or training following a new law that went into place last summer.
The proposed legislation would extend that to any legal resident of the United States.
Zito said the legislation is intended to clear up confusion.
Zito said she didn’t speak with the Idaho Sheriffs Association. She said the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police chose not to support the legislation but won’t oppose it.
Democratic Rep. John Gannon said he was concerned it could mean extra work for Idaho law enforcement agencies trying to determine if a non-resident qualified under Idaho law to possess a firearm.
March and August school bond, levy elections could end
BOISE — March and August election dates school districts use to ask voters to approve bonds and levies would be eliminated under legislation introduced Monday.
The House State Affairs Committee voted to clear the way for a hearing on the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Wendy Horman.
Horman said March and August elections draw fewer voters than May and November elections.
She said that allows a small number of people to make important decisions.
School districts ask voters to approve bonds to build schools and levies for ongoing expenses.
Democratic Rep. Brooke Green said the legislation could have significant ramifications for school districts. Horman said she didn’t talk to them.
Man shot and killed in parking lot of Spokane McDonald’s
SPOKANE — Police in Spokane are investigating an incident in which a man was shot and killed early Monday in a McDonald’s parking lot in the northeastern part of the city.
Police were called to the restaurant at 1:15 a.m. by a woman who reported her friend had been shot.
The Spokesman-Review reported officers arrived within four minutes of the call and found the victim in a car, but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they have detained numerous people they believe to be involved.
The McDonald’s was closed Monday morning while detectives continue to investigate.
Floods close school districts, prompt rescues
BELLINGHAM — Authorities say three people were rescued Monday morning after their vehicles became submerged in floodwaters along the Skykomish River near Monroe, Wash.
The incident unfolded just before 6 a.m. when authorities say the occupants of a car and truck ignored warnings and tried driving through water over the roadway. Both vehicles became disabled after entering the flood zone, trapping two occupants of the truck and the single occupant of the car.
One of the vehicles was swept off the road by the surging floodwaters. Crews responded to the scene and used an inflatable boat to reach the victims and get them to safety.
There were no injuries.
Flooded roads also closed some U.S.-Canada border crossings in Washington.
Local news media reported the main Blaine border crossing on Interstate 5 remains open, but border crossings were closed Sunday at Sumas and Lynden. Flooding and concerns over the effects from weekend heavy rains also caused several school districts in Washington to cancel classes Monday.
A flood watch for western Washington has ended, but the National Weather Service says a handful of rivers remain above flood stage.
Storm forces closure of eastern Idaho schools, interstate
POCATELLO — A major snowstorm forced the closure of dozens of schools across Eastern Idaho and prompted transportation officials to shut down part of Interstate 84 on Monday.
The Idaho Transportation Department closed Interstate 84 between Interstate 86 and the Utah border Monday morning, and the National Weather Service issued alerts warning motorists that conditions on Interstate 15 and Highway 20 north of Idaho Falls were very dangerous.
The storm began dropping snow on Spencer and Island Park Sunday morning, before spreading across eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service said the storm would likely continue dumping snow on the region through Monday night.
Several school districts in the region cancelled classes Monday, including schools in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, American Falls, Preston and Sugar-Salem.
Another winter storm is expected in the area Wednesday.