Woman’s body found on river near Fort Belknap Agency Dam in Montana
FORT BELKNAP, Mont. — Fort Belknap law enforcement officers and the FBI are investigating after a body was found on the icy Milk River near the Fort Belknap Agency Dam.
Fort Belknap officials, in a social media post, said the body was found at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The victim was identified as Thomasine Walker, 33, of Fort Belknap, Blaine County Undersheriff Chris Adair said Wednesday. An autopsy was being performed Wednesday in Billings to determine a cause of death.
Adair said he did not believe Walker had been reported missing.
Jury finds Anacortes, Wash., man not guilty of assault, avoids third strike
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 37-year-old Anacortes man was found not guilty Monday of a charge that could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported after about a weeklong trial in Skagit County Superior Court, Brett Harold Grimnes was found not guilty of second-degree assault for a February 2018 incident at an Anacortes storage unit facility.
According to court documents, Grimnes was accused of choking his ex-girlfriend’s father while the father helped his daughter collect her belongings.
Second-degree assault is a Class B felony and is considered a “strike” offense. Under state law, the only sentence available to those convicted of three such offenses is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Grimnes has previously been convicted of two strike offenses.
Judge sentences man who shot acquaintance and buried gun
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A man who fatally shot an acquaintance in Lakewood and then buried the gun was sentenced Tuesday.
The News Tribune reported Curtis Pierre Davis IV, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and residential burglary in connection with the death of 18-year-old Rodney Chandler.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend gave Davis a high-end sentence of five years, 10 months in prison.
Davis’ plea statement said he thought Chandler fired at him while he was sleeping, so he fired back.
Shawn Chandler, the victim’s 22-year-old brother, told the court: “This whole situation has stripped everything away from me and my family.”
Chandler described his brother as “courageous, joyful and caring” and said he hoped Davis realizes what he did.
Driver, 8, crashes into another vehicle in Walmart parking lot
RENTON, Wash. — Police were called Tuesday to a Walmart in Renton following a vehicle crash in the store’s parking lot in which one of the drivers was 8 years old, authorities said.
Local news media reported officers responded to the store shortly before 3 p.m., said Renton police Commander David Liebman.
When they arrived, they found an 8-year-old boy behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into another vehicle that was carrying a woman and 2-month-old baby.
Police said the boy and his father were leaving the store when the boy ran ahead and entered the vehicle before starting it and reversing, striking another passing vehicle in the parking lot.
Police said the airbags in the other vehicle deployed, but it was not clear if those passengers were hurt. Police have not yet said if any charges could be filed in the case.
Little fills vacant Idaho House seat
BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little has filled a vacancy in the Idaho House of Representatives following a former lawmaker’s expulsion.
Little on Tuesday appointed Tim Remington of Coeur d’Alene to fill the seat left vacant when Republican John Green was expelled from the House two weeks ago.
The House voted 65-0 to expel Green a day after a Texas jury convicted him of conspiring to defraud the U.S. Government.
Remington is a pastor of the Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene. In March 2016, Remington was shot six times in the parking lot of the church by a man who later pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery.
Coroner confirms suspect in Selah homicide shot himself
SELAH, Wash. — A 30-year-old Selah man police said strangled his wife died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen, the Kittitas County coroner said.
The Yakima Herald reported an autopsy was performed on Daniel Escamilla on Tuesday, said Coroner Nick Henderson. Kittitas County had jurisdiction in the death investigation because Escamilla was found dead in the county.
Selah police were called to a home in the 100 block of North 10th Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Friday morning to check on a suicidal man, according to police. There, officers found the body of Escamilla’s wife, Emily Harris Escamilla, and Daniel Escamilla was missing, according to a police news release.
An autopsy Sunday found that Emily Escamilla was strangled, Selah police reported.