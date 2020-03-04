Man found dead from gunshot wound in Hermiston house that burned
HERMISTON, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a burning home in eastern Oregon on Monday night.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 said the man had a single gunshot wound and that a handgun was also found inside. The man’s name hasn’t been publicly released, the East Oregonian reported.
The body was found after the district responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a structure fire at Chateaubri Mobile Home Park in Hermiston.
Fire crews found flames coming from the roof and back of a single-wide manufactured home. Firefighters started putting out the fire and found and removed the body during a search of the home. They also rescued a dog.
The fire district is working to investigate the cause of the fire. The Hermiston Police Department is collecting evidence for a death investigation and possible arson investigation.
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl on Portland street
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man faces multiple criminal charges after authorities say he took a 4-year-old girl away from her mother, then sexually assaulted the child on a Southeast Portland street.
Richy Kinu, 25, was indicted Tuesday on six counts of kidnapping and sexual abuse, court records show, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Kinu had met the woman and her daughter at the Gateway Transit Center on Aug. 11, court records show. The three went grocery shopping, then took a light rail train to Southeast Portland, according to a probable cause affidavit.
As they walked, Kinu carried the child while her mother held grocery bags. Suddenly, Kinu took off with the little girl, ignoring the mother’s pleas for him to stop, court documents say.
The woman found her daughter a few minutes later and called police just after midnight Aug. 12, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Forensic tests later found that the little girl had been sexually harmed, court records show. Kinu’s DNA was also discovered. He was booked into the Multnomah County jail in February.
Boise man charged with seeking murder of girl he’s accused of molesting, her parents
BOISE — A Boise man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors said he molested a 7-year-old girl and then asked someone to have the child and her parents kidnapped and murdered.
Byron Ely, 60, was charged with felony lewd conduct last year and was released pending his trial after posting bond. The Idaho Statesman reported that he was arrested again Friday after Boise Police received a tip from someone who said Ely asked them to kill the family.
Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley told a judge Monday that Ely reportedly wanted it to look like a family member was molesting the child, and offered the tipster two vehicles if they carried out the murders.
“The state believes he is a grave risk to this victim and her family members,” Farley told the judge, asking for the $5 million bond. “He is a risk to the community, and he has incentive to flee.”
Ely has pleaded not guilty to the lewd conduct charge and has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea on the charge of soliciting a crime. His trial on the lewd conduct charge is set to begin March 17.
Chuck E. Cheese sued by woman who got her hair stuck in ticket machine
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is suing a family entertainment center, saying her hair got caught in a machine at the Southeast Portland center for 20 minutes.
Ashreana Scott is suing CEC Entertainment, also known as Chuck E. Cheese family fun center, for $1,000, alleging that the business was negligent, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In addition to the money, Scott has asked for a jury trial, and that Chuck E. Cheese put an adequate warning sign next to the machine.
According to the lawsuit, Scott was at the center Dec. 8 when her hair got caught in a machine where players feed paper tickets that can be redeemed for prizes. The lawsuit says she was stuck for 20 minutes until an employee freed her. She said the event caused her injuries, discomfort and headaches.
Before filing the lawsuit, Scott issued Chuck E. Cheese’s insurance company a written demand to pay the negligence claim, but the insurance company refused to settle, court documents said.
A Chuck E. Cheese manager at the location wouldn’t comment on the suit, but said the ticket machines have signs warning people their hair could get caught.
Students suffer minor injuries after school bus overturns
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two elementary students have minor injuries after a school bus overturned in Bellevue.
Local news media reported the school bus driver told police the bus was at the top of a hill when the brakes failed and the bus rolled downhill.
The school bus hit a vehicle, which stopped the bus from hitting a home. The bus overturned with the driver and two elementary students inside.
The accident happened on 154 Place SE after school Monday.
It’s unclear what school the children attended.