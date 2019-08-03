Probe shows man who killed deputy had threatened others earlier that day
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Authorities say the man who killed a Washington sheriff’s deputy and wounded a police officer had said he was on his way to shoot a woman.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Friday that an investigation by Ellensburg police has found that 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro was on his way to the woman’s home when police tried to stop him following an erratic driving report.
Police said Flores Del Toro got out of his car and fired, killing Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson and wounding Kittitas Police officer Benito Chavez.
Another deputy shot and killed Flores Del Toro.
Police said the man had also threatened to shoot a woman and her child earlier in day.
Police said the officers were not aware of the threats before the encounter.
Man charged with negligent homicide in son’s shooting death
TOWNSEND, Mont. — A 40-year-old Montana man is charged with negligent homicide in the shooting death of his 11-year-old son during a family camping trip.
Court records say Cadet Lacunza of Radersburg told authorities he had been “reckless” in firing his .357 magnum revolver Thursday.
Lacunza said he believed his family was near a campfire and he was not firing at anything in particular when his son Caden was hit in the head.
Investigators determined Lacunza could not have seen his son, who was obscured by tree branches while cleaning fish in a creek west of Townsend.
Broadwater County Justice of the Peace Kirk Flynn agreed to defense attorney Greg Beebe’s request that Lacunza be released on his own recognizance Friday on several conditions, including undergoing a mental health evaluation and surrendering all firearms.
Sheriff: Man punches prosecutor after jury finds him guilty
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a 38-year-old man who’d just been found guilty of stealing a U-Haul truck punched the prosecutor in the face Thursday in front of a stunned jury in a Portland courtroom.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Ryan Wayne Perkins suddenly got up and punched Deputy District Attorney Kevin Demer a few times in what appeared to be the face or upper body, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and witnesses.
Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Brandon White said a deputy drew his Taser but didn’t use it before handcuffing Perkins and whisking him back to jail.
The jury is still tasked with deciding whether Perkins’ theft involved any factors that would call for an even longer prison sentence. It’s unclear how the case will proceed.
Demer was back in court Friday.
Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Brent Weisberg declined to comment, given the pending criminal charges.
Death, mutilation of five bulls in eastern Oregon prompts investigation
SENECA, Ore. — Authorities are investigating after five bulls were found dead and mutilated on a ranch in eastern Oregon.
The Capital Press reported the two carcasses were discovered July 30. On July 31, three more carcasses were found. Investigators said the bulls had genitals and tongues cut out.
The cause of death is unknown, but investigators suspect there may be more than one person responsible.
The Harney County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the Malheur National Forest Emigrant Creek Ranger District are investigating.
Deputy Dan Jenkins said a necropsy to find out the cause of death was not possible because when the bulls were found, they were already past the 24-hour window when a veterinary inspection would have been effective.
The bulls had lived on a 140,000-acre ranch and resort in Seneca, south of John Day.
Public works official accused of drunken driving following city festival
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A public works director for a town in Washington was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say they stopped him when he almost hit a motorcycle.
The Daily Herald reported Friday that a Lake Stevens officer pulled over 52-year-old Eric Durpos on July 27.
A Washington State Patrol report said Durpos told the officer that he was on his way home from a city festival where he had a couple of beers.
The officer called in the state agency after learning Durpos was a Lake Stevens official.
The report said a trooper conducted a field sobriety test that Durpos failed.
Authorities said a Breathalyzer test showed he had a blood-alcohol level above the state’s 0.08 percent limit.
Durpos did respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.