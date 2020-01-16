Authorities investigate off-base death of airman in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Authorities said Wednesday they were investigating the off-base death of an airman from Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base.
The body of Staff Sgt. Manuel Trevino Jr. was discovered by Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday, the base said in a statement.
The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, according to a base spokeswoman.
Foul play or other suspicious circumstances were not immediately suspected, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told the Great Falls Tribune.
He did not disclose where Trevino was found.
341st Missile Wing Commander Col. Jennifer Reeves said the base was a close-knit community and a tragedy such as Trevino’s death affects every member.
Ex-sheriff’s office employee files discrimination suit
ASTORIA, Ore. — A former staff assistant has filed a federal lawsuit against the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office and her former supervisor alleging sex discrimination and retaliation.
Kimberly Losada resigned from her job in August after nearly 15 years with the Parole and Probation Division, the Astorian reported.
In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland, she alleges Lt. Kristen Hanthorn, who leads the division, subjected her to bullying, harassment, discrimination and retaliation based on her sex.
Losada, who lives in Naselle, Wash., said Hanthorn’s hostile and discriminatory behavior took a toll on her psychologically and physically.
She alleged the county took no effective action in ending Hanthorn’s behavior, even after investigations by the sheriff’s office and the county’s human resources department, which she says confirmed her allegations.
Losada is seeking $425,000 in economic losses and emotional damages.
Hanthorn and the county declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Train kills pedestrian near Sumner, Wash.
SUMNER, Wash. — Authorities say a pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Wednesday morning on the tracks north of Sumner.
Local news media reported the fatal accident is causing major delays for people who use the Sounder South train. Sound Transit is recommending that commuters take the bus or use other alternative transportation.
An investigation into the death continues.
Heavy snow causes power outage at Crater Lake National Park
MEDFORD, Ore. — Heavy snow has temporarily cut communications with people at Crater Lake National Park.
The park’s website says telephone and internet service have been down since Monday, and the cafe and gift shop at Rim Village are also closed. Authorities also closed the road from park headquarters to Rim Village because of heavy snow.
The Mail Tribune reported Wednesday that park officials are concentrating on keeping the southern access road to the park, from Klamath Falls, open to retain access for park staff who use it to get to work.
No one is sure exactly how much snow has fallen in recent days, but a snow gauge that can collect more than two feet of snow in a day topped out on a recent day, Kirsten Harden, the park’s chief of management facilities, told the Mail Tribune.
It’s been snowing heavily for several days.
Authorities are urging people to stay away until the weather improves.
Kelso, Wash., man arrested on suspicion of child rape
A Kelso man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of numerous charges of raping a child.
In January 2019, a Kelso police officer began investigating a report that Ronald Nelson had been sexually assaulting a young girl for several years. The child did not initially agree to talk to investigators but consented to a police interview this month.
Nelson, 40, was arrested on suspicion of six charges of first-degree child rape, one count of first-degree child molestation and a count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
A judge found probable cause to hold Nelson on $15,000 bail in a hearing Monday. Nelson has posted bail, jail staff confirmed.
Ice jam causes flooding as deep freeze hits Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — An ice jam caused flooding along a creek in central Montana on Wednesday, prompting authorities to warn that some houses in the town of Choteau could be impacted if water levels continue to rise.
Water as much as six inches deep was reported on some Choteau streets after ice traveling down Spring Creek got jammed up, forcing the creek above its banks, National Weather Service forecaster Jane Fogleman said.
The ice jam came after temperatures dipped to 20 degrees below zero.
It was not immediately known how many houses could be affected in the town of about 1,700 people located southeast of Glacier National Park.