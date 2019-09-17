Health officials report two more incidents of vaping-related illness
OLYMPIA — Washington State Department of Health officials say two more Washington residents have received medical treatment for severe lung disease linked to vaping in what officials say is now a statewide outbreak.
Officials said Monday that the Spokane Regional Health District reported the new cases involve a teen and someone in their 20s. The first confirmed case was reported last week in a Seattle-area teen. Officials said previously that teen had been hospitalized with a fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Officials said the patients in all three cases reported vaping prior to illness.
Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said Monday the cases now comprise a statewide outbreak.
She said the patients’ symptoms match what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have asked state and local health jurisdictions to be on the lookout for in regards to the national investigation and outbreak.
Mother of teen who died on Boy Scouts trip sues for $10 million
PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of a Corvallis teen who died on a camping trip has sued Boy Scouts of America for $10 million.
According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this month in Lane County Circuit Court, Nolan Henderson died in October while on a Boy Scouts camping trip at Rosary Lakes in Klamath County with 10 other boys and six adult volunteers, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported
The lawsuit says the 17-year-old was among a group of boys and adult scoutmaster who decided to try to summit Pulpit Rock, which is described as a steep rock face.
The suit says the scoutmaster decided to return to camp after making it nearly to Pulpit Rock’s face and yelled for Henderson and another scout to come down.
While descending, the suit says Henderson grabbed a rock which became dislodged and Henderson fell backward off the cliff face.
The lawsuit claims Henderson’s death was “primarily caused by the acts and omissions” of the defendants.
An email has been sent to the Boy Scouts of America seeking comment.
Washington state bicyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on birthday
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Washington man has died in a hit-and-run accident while he was bicycling home on his 34th birthday.
Tyler Rolph died at the scene of the accident shortly after midnight Friday, the Bellingham Herald reported Sunday.
Authorities said Rolph was hit by a vehicle that did not stop while he was bicycling home in Federal Way.
Police said a man sitting in a nearby car heard a thud and glass shattering and found Rolph lying in the road in the city 13 miles northeast of Tacoma.
Authorities said a passing ambulance was flagged down but medics could not revive Rolph.
Police said nearby cameras captured photos of a vehicle and they are seeking a gray 2000 Ford Ranger with front grill damage or missing pieces.
Montanans urged to pick backyard fruit, discourage bears
KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana wildlife officials are urging residents to pick the low-hanging fruit from their backyard trees to avoid attracting hungry bears.
The Flathead Beacon reported Friday that state Fish, Wildlife and Parks created a Facebook page to help people in the Flathead Valley connect with someone to pick fruit from their yards.
Bears eat ravenously to prepare for hibernation just as fruit begins to ripen. Wildlife officials say picking the low-hanging fruit can help avoid bear-human encounters.
The Flathead Valley program coordinates volunteers to help gather the fruit, which can be donated to food banks, pressed into cider or used for baking.
The agency said garbage, birdfeeders, pet and livestock food and gardens also attract bears.
Idaho day care worker charged with lewd conduct with child
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A day care worker in Mountain Home has been charged with a felony after investigators said he inappropriately touched a child at the day care center.
Eric Eugene Junge, 35, made his first appearance in court on Thursday. He has not yet entered a plea, and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to court documents, Junge worked at Mickey and Minnie’s Playhouse in Mountain Home. In the court documents, prosecutors say a parent filed a report with the Mountain Home Police Department earlier this month after her child said she had been “molested by her day care worker.”
Mountain Home Police Department Lt. Ty Larsen said the case remains under investigation.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has suspended the day care, which means it can’t operate. The owner has the opportunity to appeal the decision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.