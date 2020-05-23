Olympia hotel burns, displacing dozens of homeless guests
OLYMPIA — A fire destroyed the Quality Inn hotel in Olympia on Friday, displacing about 80 guests, including families who were staying there because of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.
Firefighters arrived at the hotel around midnight and found a shrub burning, the Olympian reported. Asst. Chief of Operations Mike Buchanan said the fire quickly spread up the building’s siding and into its attic.
Crews inside had difficulties accessing the flames, leading to the evacuation of the motel, he said. No injuries have been reported.
Two buses were sent to the scene for the people who were staying at the hotel, the Olympia Fire Department said. Among those evacuated were about 15 families experiencing homelessness who had been moved to the hotel from a shelter to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Trish Gregory, executive director of the Family Support Center of South Sound.
Gregory said the Family Support Center was working on a long-term plan for the displaced families, but that the Governor Hotel was booked for them through early next week. The families weren’t able to go back into the hotel to get their belongings after evacuating, Gregory said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials said there were no sprinklers or fire walls in the motel to mitigate the fire’s spread.
Fire crews were still working to put out the fire Friday afternoon.
Great Falls Tribune to be printed in Helena starting July 1
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Great Falls Tribune announced Friday it is closing its print shop and the newspaper will be printed in Helena beginning in July.
The move means 21 people will lose their jobs, said Tribune Editor Grady Higgins. It does not impact newsroom or advertising jobs, or print deadlines, he said.
“The Tribune remains committed to pursuing great journalism, effectively serving our advertisers and working for the greater good of our communities, while at the same time positioning ourselves for an increasingly digital and mobile world. We remain deeply committed to serving the Great Falls and the surrounding communities,” Higgins said.
The Tribune, which is owned by Gannett, has a contract with the Lee Enterprises-owned Independent Record to provide print production for its products. The July 2 edition of the Tribune will be printed in Helena on July 1.
The IR print shop will also take over printing of the Global Guardian, a weekly newspaper distributed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.
The Independent Record print shop also prints the Montana Standard, the daily newspaper in Butte.
The Tribune will help laid off employees receive unemployment assistance and help them find new employment, including possible jobs at other Gannett locations, Higgins said.
Rule allowing self-serve gasoline in Oregon ends tonight
SALEM, Ore. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal’s temporary rules change allowing Oregon gas retailers to provide self-service on a voluntary basis ends at midnight tonight.
Starting Sunday, attendants will again be providing service at gas stations in Oregon where self-service is not allowed. Self-service is allowed in some coastal counties and in eastern and central Oregon.
The temporary rule change was implemented to address worker shortages at stations statewide because of COVID-19.
“We want to thank Oregonians and the many Oregon businesses who provide gasoline for their patience as we allowed for voluntary self-service at Oregon gas stations where that service had not been available before,” said state Fire Marshal Jim Walker.
City seeks federal funding for West Seattle Bridge project
SEATTLE — Washington’s congressional delegation has started searching for ways to fund work needed on the West Seattle Bridge after engineers discovered growing infrastructure cracks.
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal has considered requesting money from two existing federal grant programs intended to help fund transportation projects, such as the bridge, local news media reported.
One of the programs, called BUILD, offers as much as $25 million and focuses on smaller projects, mostly in rural areas, officials said. The other program, called INFRA, provides $100 million grants or more for larger projects.
It is too early to determine the cost or timeline on the project to repair or replace the bridge, but it could reach hundreds of millions of dollars depending on the location, economic conditions and type of work, experts said.
The city has not yet decided on whether to repair the bridge or replace it, Durkan said.
Photos from the Seattle Department of Transportation revealed cracks that lengthened 5 feet since August, including 2 feet of growth from March 6 to March 23.
The department has since closed the bridge.