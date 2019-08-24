La Center teachers could strike on first day of school
LA CENTER, Wash. — Teachers in La Center have voted 75-1 to strike if a new contract deal isn’t reached by the first day of school next week.
The Columbian reported Friday that the La Center School District and its teachers’ union are working with a mediator for in hopes of avoiding a strike on Wednesday, the first day of school.
Teachers in many Washington school districts went on strike in 2018 after schools got an influx of money because of a state Supreme Court ruling that the state’s education system was underfunded.
La Center teachers instead signed a one-year contract that gave them a 6.8 percent increase in total salary compensation, with a 7.8 percent increase for those with 25 years of experience or more.
That contract is now up for renegotiation.
Tacoma zoo welcomes the first baby tamandua pup in its history
TACOMA — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma is celebrating the birth of its first tamandua pup, which is the size of an avocado.
Local news media reported that the Southern Tamandua is a species of anteaters native to South America that lives in trees.
The healthy pup was born Aug. 18 and weighs just more than a half-pound.
The baby tamandua will make a public debut once it is stronger and more confident.
Until then, it will practice riding on its mother’s back and begin eating fruit and insects in about two months.
Zookeepers won’t know the baby’s gender until it is older.