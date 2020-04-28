Oregon authorities report 17 Canada geese sick, dead in wildlife refuge
SALEM, Ore. — Authorities are seeking information from the public about 17 Canada geese found sickened or dead Friday in a wildlife refuge.
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to the Baskett Slough Wildlife Refuge and found the flock, the Statesman Journal reported.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the sudden high mortality rate to call Oregon State Police at 1 (800) 452-7888 and leave information for Trooper Boeholt.
Police: Washington woman fatally stabbed her father
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A fight over a cigarette resulted in a woman allegedly stabbing her father to death, court documents said.
Kali Marie McConnell, 33, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of her 57-year-old father, whose name was not immediately released by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Bellingham Herald reported.
McConnell was also accused of second-degree assault for allegedly beating a 53-year-old woman at a home east of Bellingham, Whatcom County Superior Court records said.
The Bellingham woman went to her father’s house to obtain painkillers. She was accompanied by 29-year-old Zachary Ivan Tellez of Ferndale, who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, records said.
A fight erupted between the pair and the victim after Tellez told McConnell to take a cigarette out of her mouth and McConnell’s father did not like the way Tellez spoke to his daughter, records said.
McConnell told sheriff’s office investigators she pulled a knife from her back pocket and stabbed her father during the fight, records said.
Formal charges are expected to be filed next week and an arraignment is scheduled for Friday. McConnell is being held at the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Washington authorities charge man with fatal beating of landlord
EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Washington charged a man with beating his landlord to death after being told his lease would not be renewed, while the suspect contends the killing was committed by intruders.
Frank Walton, 40, was charged with second-degree murder and evidence tampering in connection with the March 28 death of 67-year-old Howard Benzel, the Everett Herald reported.
A couple in Skagit County found Benzel’s body two day later more than 30 miles from Walton’s Everett apartment.
Court records say Walton said the killing was committed by two intruders who burst into the apartment and tried to force the victim into the tenant’s car. It wasn’t immediately clear if Walton had an attorney.
Benzel’s wife told police her husband failed to return after checking on the rental property. Her husband’s truck and cell phone were there when she arrived to look for him and she saw a man she identified as Walton cleaning blood from the sidewalk, police said.
Police located Walton at a friend’s apartment and found rags that smelled of chemicals, cleaning supplies, packaging materials, and rubber floor mats, all of which had evidence of blood, court records said.
Walton’s account of events “changed frequently and often did not (make) sense,” police said.
Walton told investigators two men “who appeared to be cartel members” broke into his apartment, along with the victim. They punched the landlord in the head, flashed guns and told Walton to mind his own business, court records said.
Walton remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.
Idaho conservation officers kill mountain lion that entered city
KIMBERLY, Idaho — A male mountain lion thought to be the same animal spotted earlier in an Idaho downtown area was killed by wildlife officials.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed the mountain lion Friday near Kimberly, east of Twin Falls, the Times-News reported.
The animal was killed in the interest of public safety, Regional Conservation Officer Josh Royse said.
A homeowner near Kimberly notified officials after seeing a mountain lion on the porch of the home, department spokesman Terry Thompson said.
“Before the officers’ arrival, the homeowner made repeated unsuccessful attempts to haze the mountain lion away from the house,” Thompson said in a statement.
“The homeowner reported that the lion showed no fear despite him yelling repeatedly at the lion, and at one point the lion hissed and took an aggressive posture toward the homeowner,” Thompson said.
A day earlier, a woman living in Kimberly returned home and found the mountain lion on her front step.
“My first thought was that it was a huge dog,” Liz Stanger said.