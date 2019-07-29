Oregon man dies in mobile home fire
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a trailer fire in Idanha.
The name of the man who died will not be released until he’s positively identified and next of kin has been notified.
The Corvallis Gazette-Times reported the fire broke out in an older doublewide mobile home shortly before midnight Friday.
A crew from the Idanha Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes and the Gates Fire Department assisted.
The man’s body was found in the living room.
The sheriff’s office said the fire did not appear suspicious.
Paddleboard deaths increase; authorities remind public life jackets are required
SEATTLE — Three people using stand-up paddleboards have drowned in western Washington this year and the Coast Guard says many who use the small vessels are not aware that they’re required to wear or carry life jackets.
The Seattle Times reported all three people who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
Jim Emmons of the Florida-based Water Sports Foundation said people buy paddleboards at big box stores where there are no warnings regarding requirements for use
The Coast Guard issued regulations on paddleboards in 2008.
Sgt. Kevin Haistings of the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol said people are shocked that a life jacket is a requirement.
He said that not wearing a life jacket or believing you can quickly put it on is taking a chance.
Crash of SUV and motorcycles leaves two dead, two injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died in a traffic crash between two motorcycles and a small sport utility vehicle in Vancouver, Wash.
KOIN-television reported the crash occurred shortly before midnight Saturday.
The SUV driver was attempting a left turn, and the two sport motorcycles crashed into the driver’s door.
The crash killed one motorcyclist and the driver of the SUV.
An 8-year-old child and the second motorcyclist were injured.
Names of the dead and injured were not immediately released.
Investigators say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Light-rail train injures man at Rainier Beach Station
SEATTLE — A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a light-rail train at Rainier Beach Station.
The Seattle Times reported a Sound Transit extrication team used specialized tools and hydraulic jacks to remove train fenders and lift wheels to reach the man.
He’s in serious condition in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center.
The southbound train entered the station around 9 p.m. Saturday.