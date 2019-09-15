Man convicted in armed robberies sentenced to nearly 16 years
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison after he was convicted of six armed robberies that occurred within five hours in the Portland area.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Jesus Alberto Martinez was convicted of six counts of robbery with a firearm following a weeklong trial.
Court records say he held up clerks at four Plaid Pantry convenience stores and a Subway Restaurant, usually stealing cash from the register and Oregon Lottery tickets.
Four of the robberies occurred in Portland and one took place in Gresham on April 10, 2018. In one location, two victims were identified, leading to six robbery counts.
Police said Martinez acted with a group of thieves which included three juveniles.
Montana university system regents approve $1.6 billion budget
MISSOULA, Mont. — University officials in Montana have approved a $1.6 billion budget, an 8 percent increase from last year.
The Missoulian reported Thursday that a Montana University System Board of Regents’ committee unanimously approved the all-funds budget Thursday.
School officials said the approval reflects a $1 million budget increase at the University of Montana and about a $15 million budget increase at Montana State University.
Officials said some colleges plan to use the funds to launch a new initiative known as Montana Project 10, intended to boost retention and graduation rates among low-income students by providing financial support and academic momentum.
Officials said average state appropriations per student are about $8,500, the highest amount since 1992, when it was just more than $9,000.
Portland to pay $15,000 to man wrongly arrested at protest
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland plans to pay $15,000 to a man who says he was wrongfully tackled and arrested by police in riot gear at an anti-Donald Trump protest in 2016.
Daniel Martinez, of Forest Grove, said police mistook him for a suspect in a car vandalism that had occurred days earlier.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the city’s attorneys acknowledged police briefly detained Martinez before realizing they had the wrong man.
The settlement is on the city council’s agenda for a vote Wednesday.
Martinez initially asked for more than $75,000 in damages. He said he missed three days of work and suffered nerve pain in each wrist.
Montana State Fund declares $30 million dividend
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana State Fund board of directors has declared a $30 million dividend to be paid to its safest policyholders.
The Great Falls Tribune reported that the Montana State Fund is the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurance company, insuring nearly 25,000 Montana businesses, organizations and employees.
The 2019 dividend follows back-to-back $40 million dividend declarations in 2017 and 2018, and brings the total paid to policyholders since 1999 to $286 million.
Officials said in a news release the $30 million represents a nearly 22 percent return of premiums paid, on average, and will be paid by mid-November.
Critics press Montana Corrections on domestic violence victim program
BILLINGS, Mont. — A new Montana Department of Corrections intervention program for domestic violence cases has raised concerns.
The Billings Gazette reported the program involves victims and their abusers meeting to discuss the risks of moving back in to the same home, or having some greater level of contact, upon the victim’s request.
Critics said the program could re-traumatize victims by having them relive their abuse in the same room as their abuser.
But supporters of the plan insist it’s a necessary tool for minimizing harm.
Officials said the program is used when a judge has not laid out any requirements for contact between the victim and the offender, and has not barred the two from having contact.
Missoula police officers involved in fatal shooting identified
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police have released the names of two officers involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Sgt. Travis Welsh said Friday officers Chris Proper and Eric Weber remain on paid administrative leave while the Sept. 2 shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Gill is investigated.
The Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the officers’ body camera footage, which indicated Gill had a weapon. The officers said they felt threatened by Gill.
Court records indicated Gill had a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer and a string of drug-related probation violations. Officers were called to Gill’s recreational vehicle by someone who reported suspected drug activity. Court records also indicated police had investigated Gill for drug possession in recent months.