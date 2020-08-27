SW Washington school district furloughs 475 support staff
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A southwest Washington school district is furloughing nearly 500 employees for the new school year, which begins online next week.
Local news media reported Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, Wash., informed the 475 workers in the Public School Employees union that they may be called back later in September if and when students start returning to the school buildings. There are 1,115 employees in the union.
The furloughed employees, who will be able to retain their benefits while furloughed, previously worked directly with students on campus as support staff but they won’t be needed as the district goes to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Evergreen Public Schools Communications Director Gail Spolar said the district’s hiring freeze from last spring helped save 200 positions. Without that move, the district would have had to furlough many more now.
Man pleads guilty to drug-related double killing in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man charged with killing two people and shooting a third during a drug-related confrontation at a motel in Missoula has pleaded guilty to several felony charges.
Jonathan Reed Whitworth pleaded guilty last week to two counts of deliberate homicide for the October 2018 shooting deaths of Jason Flink, 23, and Megan McLaughlin, 31, the Missoulian newspaper reported. Whitworth also pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon for shooting Kaleb Williams, who survived.
Whitworth and his co-defendant Preston Rossbach broke into a motel room angered that they had been sold some “bad drugs” by their dealer, prosecutors said. The dealer wasn’t there and they left briefly, but then returned to the room and shot all three people inside. Rossbach stabbed the victims, prosecutors said.
Rossbach was convicted in March of two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of assault with a weapon for his role for his role in the robbery. Montana’s felony murder law holds people responsible for homicides that occur during the commission of another felony, in this case, robbery. Rossbach’s sentencing is set for September.
Seattle’s MoPOP lays off 32 as museums prepare to reopen
SEATTLE — Washington museums received some encouraging news last week, as Gov. Jay Inslee cleared a path for many to reopen amid the corovirus pandemic.
But, the Seattle Times reports Seattle pop culture museum MoPOP has laid off 32 “contingent and temporary” employees.
A spokesperson said those employees add staffing when the museum is at capacity in normal operations and, unfortunately, they won’t be at “normal” for some time. All of the employees affected were part time.
This week several Seattle museums announced reopening dates in accordance with Inslee’s updated Safe Start reopening plan. Museums located in counties in Phase 2 of the governor’s plan, such as King, may now reopen at 25 percent capacity while adhering to staggered entry times and mandatory face coverings for visitors older than 2 years old. MoPOP is expected to announce its reopening plans soon.
Alaska Airlines hopes to add four flights from Paine Field
EVERETT, Wash. — Alaska Airlines hopes to add back four more daily flights from Paine Field, north of Seattle, an airline executive said Wednesday.
The airline currently offers just two daily flights from the Seattle suburb of Everett to Las Vegas and Phoenix.
“Our goal in winter is to get back to six daily flights,” said Scott Kennedy, Alaska Airlines’ state and local government affairs manager.
The Daily Herald reported that before the coronavirus pandemic, the airline operated 18 daily flights from Paine Field to a dozen destinations — including Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County in California and Spokane.
Air duct companies, owner ordered to pay $10 million for robocalls
SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge has ordered the owner of two air-duct-cleaning companies to pay $10 million over deceptive advertisements and robocalls following a lawsuit by Washington state.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleged that the Vancouver, Wash.-based companies DLM Services and US Air Ducts and Sky Builders made more than 13 million robocalls within the state from 2017 to 2019, calling some residents more than 100 times.
Judge Susan Craighead ruled in May that the companies and their owner, Rami Mornel, had violated the Consumer Protection Act, including by posting fake Google reviews, and on Wednesday another judge, James Rogers, ordered them to pay $10 million.
An attorney for Mornel, Bradley Thoreson, argued in court documents that he is a first-generation immigrant who did not understand that he was breaking the law, but that he had simply been following the marketing advice of a business mentor. He accused the attorney general’s office of being more interested in collecting money than in protecting consumers, and said Ferguson’s lawsuit had forced the companies out of business, costing 20 Washington residents their jobs.