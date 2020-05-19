Two people die in Key Peninsula house fire; their grandson is arrested
VAUGHN, Wash. — Investigators say two people were killed in a house fire on the Key Peninsula and their grandson has been arrested.
Firefighters arrived to a residential structure fire in the town of Vaughn on Sunday night where they found a blaze burning in the basement, KOMO reported. Investigators said they received reports of what sounded like explosions coming from the home.
Firefighters discovered the bodies of a 73-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man in the basement. A search of the home uncovered evidence of arson and murder, police said. The couple’s 26-year-old grandson was gone, as was one of their vehicles, police said.
He was arrested early Monday in Lakewood and booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of two counts of first degree murder, officials said.
No potential motive has been given.
Deputy dies after he was struck by another deputy’s vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a sheriff’s deputy was hit and killed by another deputy when both were responding to a crash early Monday morning.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement that the accident happened when the deputies were responding to the scene of a rollover vehicle crash before sunrise on Monday.
The first deputies to arrive saw a woman who was involved in the rollover crash walking away from the vehicle while holding a machete, according to the sheriff’s office. They ordered her to put down the machete, but she refused and continued walking away. The deputies were talking to the woman when a third deputy driving to the scene came upon the three of them in the dark, hitting one of the deputies with the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy who was hit was severely injured, and died after being taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was also taken to a hospital for medical treatment and a mental evaluation.
“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the Deputy’s family and friends,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
Victims identified in two southern Montana killings
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana authorities have released the identifies of the victims in two homicides that occurred Friday.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Monday that 34-year-old Jennifer L. McCollum was killed from injuries she received during an assault at the trailer court where she lived in Ballantine.
Linder declined to specify the injuries or provide further details.
Suspect Stephen Craig Phillips, 37, who lived in the same trailer court, faces charges of deliberate homicide and felony violation of probation. He was being held at the Yellowstone County jail.
Police in Billings said 33-year-old Kenneth Cobb died Friday after being shot in the chest on the city’s west end.
Robert Knight, 62, was being held at the Yellowstone County jail in Cobb’s death on suspicion of deliberate homicide.
Bond amounts for the defendants had not been set, and it was unknown if the two suspects had retained attorneys ahead of their initial court appearances.
There is no indication the two killings are related, according to Linder.
Shooting victim identified as 19-year-old Missoula man
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities have identified the victim in a western Montana shooting during an apparent drug robbery as a 19-year-old Missoula man.
Jonathon D. Wallack died Saturday, five days after he was found lying in a road in the Miller Creek area southwest of Missoula, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said.
Suspect Zakai Houcks, 20, was being held on a $2 million bond for suspected deliberate homicide. Houk, who also goes by Kai William, was scheduled to be arraigned June 1. His public defender could not be reached immediately for comment.
A witness who was in a car with Houck and Wallack on the night of the shooting told investigators that Houck shot Wallack twice in the head after attempting to purchase hash oil from the victim, according to court documents reported by the Missoulian.
Wallack was found by a resident and had been hospitalized in critical condition before dying.
Mom arrested for trying to kill daughter, 4, and son, 2, Fife police say
A Fife woman was arrested Sunday for trying to kill her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, police said.
The 31-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Both children were taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, where the girl was listed in critical condition. The boy was being held for observation. Police declined to say what injuries the kids sustained, but said a woman claiming to be their mother admitted to intentionally hurting them.
She allegedly called 911 at 4:40 p.m. and told dispatchers she’d killed her daughter and was about to kill her baby boy.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Festival Avenue East and found the 4-year-old unconscious. The boy was described as alert when police showed up.