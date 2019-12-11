Steve Groene, father of kids slain by killer, dies at 62
COEUR D’ALENE — Steve Groene, the father of a northern Idaho family whose children fell prey to a serial murderer in 2005, died early Monday of cancer. He was 62.
Groene, a former blues-rock singer, lived in Coeur d’Alene. He had previously lost his vocal cords during a long battle with throat cancer, and relatives said his death was from lung cancer.
Groene and his family were thrust into the public eye in 2005 when serial killer and pedophile Joseph Edward Duncan III broke into the family’s home, killing 13-year-old Slade Groene, his mother Brenda Groene and her boyfriend, Mark McKenzie, before kidnapping the two youngest children.
Duncan kept the two children for weeks in the Montana wilderness before he killed 9-year-old Dylan Groene. Duncan was later captured in Coeur d’Alene, and Steve Groene’s 8-year-old daughter Shasta was rescued.
Duncan was sentenced to death in federal court for the crimes. He remains in a federal prison in Indiana.
Washington investigators to use dental X-rays on remains
YAKIMA — Investigators in Washington plan to use dental X-rays in an attempt to identify skeletal remains found by hunters, a coroner said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said X-rays are the next step in identifying the remains, the Yakima Herald reported.
Hunters discovered the skull and long bones around 8:30 a.m. Sunday between Wapato and Toppenish, officials said.
There are very few bones and the state of the remains precludes an autopsy, Curtice said.
Investigators have a lead about the identity but Curtice did not provide details.
Curtice could not say how long the remains had been there or their gender or ethnicity. Investigators have an idea of the gender but will not release the information until they are sure, he said.
An identification failure through dental records would require investigators to use DNA testing, Curtice said.
The case is being investigated by the FBI, said Casey Schilperoort, a Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman.
Seattle reducing speed limits to boost safety
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Tuesday that speed limits on city streets will be dropping to 25 mph as part of an overall $20 million plan to increase safety.
Local news media reported in addition to the speed limit drop, the city will double the number of safety-enhanced traffic signals, add cameras to five school zones and double the city’s red light cameras. Durkan said the moves come as the city saw an increase in serious accidents in 2019.
“We must make our sidewalks and roads safe for everyone — too many of our residents have lost their lives in traffic incidents, often the most vulnerable. That is unacceptable,” Durkan said in a statement.
Seattle Department of Transportation data suggests on roads where speed limits dropped to 25 mph there was a 35 percent reduction in crashes. And Durkan said slower speed limits are also coming to state highways that run through the city.
Montana horse racing board pays $628,000 debt to state early
HELENA, Mont. — A regulatory horse racing board in Montana has paid off a loan to the state three years ahead of schedule after making a $62,000 payment, officials said.
Great Falls Tribune reported Monday that the Montana Board of Horse Racing erased a more than $628,000 debt to the state after making its final payment to the Department of Administration last month.
A department spokeswoman confirmed Monday the payment had been made and that money could now be invested and earn more interest for the General Fund.
The Montana Board of Horse Racing regulates the horse racing industry statewide, both live and simulcast, and is funded with state revenue.
Financial troubles occurred after the board took over simulcasting from an operator in 2010, which was losing money, officials said.
The debt was incurred in 2012 after horse racing ended in Kalispell and Billings and some venues including in Missoula got rid of their tracks, said Brenda Wahler, a Helena attorney and author of “Montana Horse Racing — A History.”
City councilor, 94, won’t run for reelection
EUGENE, Ore. — A 94-year-old Eugene city councilor announced Monday she will not seek reelection to an unprecedented seventh four-year term.
The Register-Guard reported Betty Taylor will step down when her current term expires in January 2021, allowing a new councilor to represent Ward 2 for the first time since 1996.
Taylor is already the longest-serving city councilor in Eugene’s history.
Taylor has been considering her political future for the past several months, since before the filing period opened in September.
Taylor made her brief announcement at the beginning of Monday’s city council work session. She didn’t explain her decision.