Man charged with bias crime in attack on neighbor
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is facing bias crime and assault charges after police say he slashed his neighbor’s knee with a machete.
Clayton Briggs, 24, was arrested Oct. 12 after police responded to a stabbing. According to a probable cause affidavit, when police arrived, they saw Briggs inside an apartment holding a machete, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police told Briggs to drop the machete. He initially complied, but fled while officers were picking up the knife. Officers then arrested him.
Police found a man inside the apartment with his pant leg soaked in blood as well as a gash on his arm. He told officers he couldn’t feel anything below his knee.
Officers said they found slash marks on the screen door and broken glass.
The indictment alleges Briggs attacked his neighbor because of the man’s race or skin color. The probable cause affidavit says Briggs and the victim got into a fight the previous day about money.
Oregon vineyards lose lawsuit against nearby pot operation
MCMINVILLE, Ore. — Two Oregon wine grape growers have failed to convince a state judge their grapes would be marred by odors from a neighboring marijuana operation.
Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Easterday ruled that Smera Vineyard and Maysara Winery haven’t met their burden of proof to justify blocking the Wagner family from growing and processing the crop, the Capital Press reported.
The judge said she deliberated for nearly eight months since the February trial and had re-listened to expert testimony several times.
“This was a very difficult and close decision,” and while the potential for the smell of marijuana to taint wine grapes raises “a threat, a risk, and concerns, there is insufficient proof at this time by a preponderance of the evidence that it will damage plaintiffs’ current or future agricultural products,” Easterday said.
The judge also determined that Steven, Mary and Richard Wagner, the marijuana producers, can lawfully use an easement across one of the plaintiff’s properties and that the defendants are the prevailing parties under Oregon’s “right to farm” statute.
Ex-port commissioner sentenced for damaging memorial
POULSBO, Wash. — A former Port of Poulsbo commissioner arrested for vandalizing a memorial to a Native American man killed by police struck a deal with prosecutors to avoid a felony conviction, the Kitsap Sun reported.
Mark James DeSalvo, 49, who resigned from the port after his arrest, agreed last week to follow for a year the conditions set forth in Kitsap County District Court. At that point his second-degree malicious mischief charge will be dismissed.
DeSalvo was found July 11 by Poulsbo police, apparently intoxicated, vandalizing the memorial at Muriel Iverson Williams Waterfront Park.
On July 3, 2019, Poulsbo police Officer Craig Keller shot and killed Stonechild Chiefstick at the park amid a crowd gathered to watch fireworks. Witnesses said Chiefstick lunged at Keller with a screwdriver in his hand, according to a prosecutor’s report declining to charge the officer. Keller was trying to arrest Chiefstick after a person in the crowd reported Chiefstick had threatened someone with the screwdriver.
Reports say that during the incident, DeSalvo mocked Chiefstick’s name and claimed he was using his First Amendment rights. Prayer candles from the memorial had been tossed, apparently by DeSalvo, damaging a minivan parked nearby.
DeSalvo’s attorney, Tim Kelly, said DeSalvo attended alcohol-related inpatient treatment, and is remorseful.
According to court documents, DeSalvo is required to complete 100 hours of community service, attend treatment, pay for the van damage and reimburse the city $90 for clean-up costs. Also, DeSalvo will be required to attend a restorative justice circle with the Suquamish Tribe, if the tribe wants to exercise that option.
Prosecutor Chad Enright said the option for diversion would have been an option for anyone charged with a similar non-violent offense.
Washington residents warned of drug surge, fentanyl dangers
SPOKANE — Federal and state officials have warned residents in eastern Washington about the dangers of illicit synthetic opioids after multiple teenagers died in recent weeks.
U.S. Attorney William Hyslop said the community is facing a “growing and increasing influx of deadly fentanyl into eastern Washington,” the Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday.
Data from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency shows that seizures of fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, have increased by about 200 percent compared to last year.
DEA special agent Keith Weis said the drug is often smuggled over the border from Mexico, where it is produced at a much cheaper cost than heroin and cut into a pill form without dosage regulations. The drug then reaches distribution networks including in the Tri-Cities.
Fentanyl is a potent drug that can become fatal with as little as 2 milligrams. Anyone who is exposed to the drug could experience breathing effects, including shortness of breath or not breathing, at a much lower dosage than a usual medical dose.
Hyslop announced Wednesday that the U.S. attorney’s office, the drug enforcement agency, local law enforcement and school districts have collaborated to create a public campaign warning families of the danger posed by fentanyl and other opioids.