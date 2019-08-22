Groups say some state lands aren’t accessible to public
BOISE — A conservation group and hunting technology group say 110 square miles of state-owned land in Idaho isn’t accessible because there’s no public access.
The Idaho Statesman reported in a story Tuesday that the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and onX, a GPS hunting app, published the report after examining data.
Idaho manages about 3,750 square miles of endowment lands it received in 1890 when it became a state.
The groups also say Idaho has about 305 square miles of federal public land that’s inaccessible.
Idaho contains about 54,000 square miles of federal public land.
The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership onX said some access to public land with easements that isn’t documented might exist.
Southwestern Idaho school district hit with malware attack
NAMPA — Officials say schools in the Nampa School District in southwestern Idaho have shut down their internet following a malware attack.
Spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck told the Idaho Press the attack started Wednesday morning and no personal information appears to have been lost.
She said district officials have been responding to the attack, but it’s not clear how many systems have been affected.
Teachers have been asked not to use school devices, but instead use their own devices.
Tuck said teachers have been using pens, paper and blackboards to teach in place of technology.
Sheriff’s office ends participation in police database
SEATTLE — A sheriff’s office in Washington has ended its use of a national police database that federal immigration authorities also have access to.
KIRO Radio reported the King County Sheriff’s Office has canceled its membership with the Law Enforcement Information Exchange, citing concerns that participation in the record-sharing system would violate a “sanctuary county” law.
The law and sheriff’s office policy prohibit sharing personal information to federal authorities for civil immigration enforcement.
The action also comes after the county auditor found U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials had accessed an online King County jail database more than 1,000 times.
Governor signs law expanding National Guard tuition assistance
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown has signed into law a measure allowing members of the Oregon National Guard to receive tuition assistance at Oregon Health and Science University and private institutions in addition to community colleges and public higher education institutions.
Local news media reported House Bill 2817 was passed by the Oregon Legislature and signed into law Tuesday.
The benefit will be available for the 2020-21 academic year.
The bill expands on a 2018 law which established tuition assistance to members of the Oregon National Guard to attend public universities and community college. That assistance began during the 2018-19 academic year.
City of Ellensburg pays nearly $186,000 to fraudulent vendor
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Officials say the city of Ellensburg sent nearly $186,000 to a fraudulent account posing as a construction company.
The Daily Record reported Tuesday that the city’s existing business arrangement with the company was to pay the vendor with a physical check, but an email from someone representing themselves as the construction vendor’s accountant asked for an electronic transfer instead.
City Finance Director Jerica Pascoe said the documentation appeared authentic so the electronic payment was sent to a routing number at a Wells Fargo branch in Texas.
Pascoe said the scam was discovered when the fraudulent accountant came back to the city, saying the transfer had been rejected and that new account information would be provided.
Black man told he couldn’t enter bar because of jewelry sues owner
PORTLAND, Ore. — An African American man has filed a $500,000 lawsuit against a Portland bar owner, claiming he was prevented from going inside in 2018 because he was wearing “too many” chain necklaces.
Ray Lamont Peterson claims that was a pretext for keeping the Splash Bar predominantly white.
Peterson’s lawsuit filed Monday claims that Chris Lenahan used a radio to tell security staff to start “arbitrarily enforcing a dress code against African Americans” when he thought the composition of customers was getting “too dark.” The suit claims that Lenahan referred to black patrons using racist terms.
Lenahan told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Tuesday that the lawsuit allegations are “ridiculous,” and that he and his partners operate “the most diverse clubs” with “the most diverse clientele.”