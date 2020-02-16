Fourth relative charged in fatal beating of 12-year-old boy
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana authorities arrested a fourth person accused of being involved in the fatal beating of a 12-year-old boy at his home in West Yellowstone.
Gage Roush, 18, was arrested and charged with felony assault of a minor and appeared in court in the Feb. 3 death of James Alex Hurley, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
Prosecutors requested bail be set at $150,000 and his attorney, Buddy Rutzke, argued that the request was unreasonable, and requested it be lowered to $5,000.
Roush’s bail was set at $50,000.
After Hurley’s death, investigators found video evidence indicating Roush, the boy’s grandparents and 14-year-old uncle regularly abused him, authorities said. The autopsy found he had bruising all over his body and died from trauma to the head, prosecutors said.
Roush told detectives that he was the person in the video hitting Hurley, according to charging documents.
Roush could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
Hurley’s grandparents, James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts, were each charged with felony deliberate homicide and appeared in court this week. A 14-year-old uncle of Hurley was charged with deliberate homicide in youth court Wednesday, the Chronicle reported. The Associated Press is not publishing his name because he is a juvenile.
Main Mount Rainier highway to be closed for weeks
ASHFORD, Wash. — Authorities say the main highway to Mount Rainier National Park will remain closed until mid-March or possibly longer because of the extensive damage caused by flooding, washouts, landslides and fallen trees during recent heavy rains.
Local news media reported that State Route 706, which passes through the town of Ashford and leads to the national park’s historic Nisqually Entrance, was essentially wiped out east of Ashford, and crews were initially unable to start clearing slide damage because of ongoing flooding.
But by Thursday, the overflows had receded and construction crews began bringing in large equipment to clear the slide debris covering the highway. On Friday, crews began separating the rock from the wood debris, so the rock can be incorporated into the reconstruction project.
There is currently no detour available, and residents of the area are being escorted in and out in convoys. A path also has been cleared through the debris for emergency vehicles.
Livestock disease found in elk in Montana’s Ruby Mountains
BOZEMAN, Mont — State officials say the livestock disease brucellosis has been found in elk in southwestern Montana’s Ruby Mountains, the latest evidence that the disease continues to slowly spread among wildlife in the Yellowstone region.
Two elk tested positive for exposure to the disease during recent sampling by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski said it’s the first time brucellosis has been found in the mountain range east of Dillon. The two infected animals were among 100 elk that were tested.
The bacterial disease can infect cattle, bison and elk. It causes female animals to prematurely abort their young and can spread through infected birth tissues and fluids.
It’s been essentially eradicated in U.S. livestock herds, but persists in wildlife populations in and around Yellowstone National Park.
The elk that tested positive were just outside the boundaries of a designated area where livestock producers must test their cattle for the disease.
Thousands of Yellowstone bison have been captured and sent to slaughter or killed by hunters in recent decades under a controversial program that aims to control the spread of the disease. Such measures would be less feasible for elk, which are more numerous and inhabit a much larger range than bison.
Vehicular homicide charges dropped in death of child
YAKIMA — Prosecutors in Yakima County are dropping vehicular homicide charges against a man they say ran over a toddler in 2017 while having more than the legal limit of marijuana in his system.
Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Friday that while Larry Tyacke had more than 5 nanograms of marijuana’s psychoactive ingredient in his blood, an accident reconstruction expert retained by the defense could show that he was not impaired at the time of the incident.
Brusic told the Yakima Herald-Republic that prosecutors would have had difficulty convincing a jury to convict.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means that prosecutors could refile the charges if additional evidence is found.
Tyacke was driving through the parking lot at the Sunnyside Walmart on March 8, 2017, when the girl ran out in front of his vehicle and was struck.