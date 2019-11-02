Rapist gets 17 years in federal prison for child pornography
SPOKANE — A convicted Spokane rapist has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of possession and distribution of child pornography.
The Spokesman-Review reported 47-year-old Matthew L. Lane chose not to speak Thursday during the sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson.
Lane’s attorney, Karen Lindholdt, asked Peterson for a lesser sentence based on Lane having been abused as a child and because of his severe physical limitations caused by a serious accident in 2006.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Herzog said the Federal Bureau of Prisons can accommodate inmates with physical challenges and that Lane’s criminal behavior and arrogance toward investigators warranted a tougher sentence.
According to court records, Lane used sophisticated electronic shredding software to delete the child pornography, but the FBI was able to identify more than 600 images of known child pornography despite Lane’s efforts.
Police shooting of man deemed lawful use of deadly force
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County district attorney says the shooting of a 27-year-old man by a police officer in Oakridge, Ore., last month was a lawful use of deadly force.
The Register-Guard reported Oakridge police Officer Steve Davidson lawfully killed Marcus Hartsfield when he fired three shots at the razor blade-wielding man, two minutes after responding to the scene, Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow said Friday.
Perlow said Davidson responded to 911 calls on Oct. 17 of a suicide in progress.
Davidson found Hartsfield struggling with a juvenile female and two juvenile males while holding a razor blade. Perlow said all were covered in blood.
Perlow said Davidson drew his weapon, identified himself as a police officer and told Hartsfield to drop the blade. She said Hartsfield was shot after he moved toward Davidson while holding the razor up.
Perlow said Hartsfield initially arrived at the location, barged inside, and started punching one of the males. He then allegedly slammed the female’s head into the wall before pulling out the blade, slicing himself and asking if she loved him.
Oregon natural gas prices going up this month
SALEM, Ore. — Many Oregon users of natural gas will see an increase in their bills starting this month.
The Statesman Journal reported the Oregon Public Utility Commission has approved rate hikes for the state’s three gas utilities, only the third time in the past 10 years.
The increase in the wholesale cost of natural gas is blamed on a pipeline explosion last winter which affected regional gas supplies, according to a statement from the Public Utility Commission.
An overall increase of $15.142 million was approved for NW Natural, which serves nearly 670,000 customers in the Willamette Valley and on the Oregon Coast from Astoria to Coos Bay.
Typical residential customers of NW Natural using 54 therms per month will see their bill increase by $2.31, or 4.4 percent, from $52.43 to $54.74. Industrial customers who use 5,438 therms per month see an increase of $555.82, or 3.2 percent, from $17,324.09 to $17,879.91.
Customer sues Starbucks over hot water spill
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon customer is suing coffee giant Starbucks for $288,000, claiming she was severely burned by water at one of the company’s shops in Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Philina Cha’s lawsuit says she her burns required skin grafts and that she still has scarring.
The suit filed Tuesday says Cha went to a Starbucks in Northeast Portland and ordered a cup of coffee and a cup of hot water on Nov. 6, 2017.
The lawsuit says the water either didn’t have a lid or had a lid that didn’t fit the cup. Scalding water ended up spilling down Cha’s leg and into her boot.
The suit seeks $38,000 for medical bills, plus $250,000 for pain, suffering and embarrassment from her scars.
Starbucks in a statement Thursday said, “Our partners take great care in ensuring our beverages are brewed to industry standard and provided with secure lids. We take these allegations seriously and are thoroughly investigating.”
Environmentalist finds Montana water samples contain plastic
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana environmentalist has found plastic pollution in half of the water samples collected statewide this summer.
The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that Environment Montana Research and Policy Center director Skye Borden traveled across the state collecting 50 samples at fishing access sites.
Borden said the results are meant to start a conversation on how to reduce plastic consumption and raise awareness.
Borden said plastic reduction options include phasing out single-use plastics, reusing plastics and encouraging businesses to eliminate unnecessary plastics.
A 2016 federal report found that millions of metric tons of plastic made their way into the food chain and contaminated drinking water.