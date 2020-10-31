Idaho attorney general’s office joins investigation into 2018 inmate death
POCATELLO — The office of Idaho’s Attorney General has joined an investigation into the Dec. 2018 death of an inmate at a county jail.
Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh said Wednesday that he has asked for assistance from an investigator with the state attorney general’s office in an accounting of the 2018 death, the Idaho State Journal reported.
Lance Quick, 40, died of dehydration and starvation while incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail. Quick was the son of former Bannock County coroner Kim Quick.
The investigator with the attorney general’s office will look into whether former Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen or other Bannock County Jail staff committed any crimes in their treatment of Quick before his death.
Nielsen is currently running as an independent candidate to become a Bannock County commissioner.
Nielsen said that attorneys for the Quick family and Bannock County agreed after a civil case regarding the death that all parties would not publicly comment about the investigation into Quick’s death and that no criminal charges stemming from the incident would be filed.
Oregon COVID-19 daily cases climb to 600 for first time
SALEM, Ore. — For a second day Oregon has climbed to new record highs in cases of the coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority on Friday announced 600 additional cases and two more deaths. The previous daily record was set Thursday with 575 new cases.
Friday’s numbers bring the total number of confirmed virus cases in Oregon to nearly 44,400 with at least 675 deaths.
Health officials are urging people to skip trick-or-treating on Saturday because of the risk of virus transmission and find other ways to celebrate Halloween.
The state on Friday also reported 165 Oregonians with confirmed coronavirus infections were in the hospital, down from 179 on Thursday. Officials said 53 are in intensive care units, down from 59, and 25 are on ventilators, up from 22.
Idaho priest who was serving 25 years for distributing child pornography dies in prison
BOISE — A Roman Catholic priest who possessed more than 2,500 images of what investigators called the most disturbing child pornography they had ever seen has died in prison.
Father W. Thomas Faucher, 75, died Thursday norming at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, the Idaho Department of Correction said.
Faucher was found unresponsive in the facility’s medical unit, and life-saving attempts failed, department spokesman Jeff Ray told KTVB-TV.
Ray said the death appeared to be from natural causes.
Faucher was about two years into a 25-year prison sentence without parole.
Faucher in 2018 pleaded guilty to five felonies, including possessing and distributing child pornography and a drug charge.
During a sentencing hearing, Judge Jason Scott said Faucher fantasized about raping and killing young children, favored child pornography that depicted extreme violence and claimed in online chats to have mixed his own bodily fluids into the communion wine at his church.
Some elderly and disabled residents in Washington could lose funds
SEATTLE — Washington has asked the Department of Social and Health Services to examine options for a 15 percent budget cut after a projected $9 billion shortfall is expected over the next two years.
That could mean more than $1 billion in losses for about 12,000 elderly and long-term care recipients and more than 8,000 developmentally disabled people, KING-TV reported Thursday.
DSHS spokesman Chris Wright said the potential cuts “could have a huge effect on a large portion of the population of the state.”
For residents like 83-year-old Mary Spears, the cuts could prove drastic, the TV station reported. Spears exhausted her life savings paying for assisted living and is on Medicaid. She is legally blind, uses a walker and has a heart condition. The potential cuts have her family scrambling for alternatives.
“It just feels like having the rug pulled out from under us,” said Spears’ daughter Sandra Brown-Potter while wiping away tears. “For years, we planned for how she would be taken care of, and to have this happen ... we have no Plan B.”
Pipeline installed at water treatment plant in western Washington city
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A pipeline was installed at the Water Treatment Plant in the Washington state city of Anacortes, which is investing $13 million into upgrades at the facility to provide better backup and storage capacity, officials said.
Anacortes began installing Tuesday a new 1950-foot water pipeline that will pump raw water from the Skagit River into the city’s water plant.
The city provides water to about 60,000 people in its region in northwest Washington state, the Skagit Valley Herald reported. The project is expected to cost roughly $13 million and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the calendar year.