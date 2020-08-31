Oregon man disputes $73,000 restitution for starting 2018 fire
BEND, Ore. — A Bend man who lit an illegal firework on July 4, 2018, and ignited a fire on Pilot Butte is disputing more than $73,000 in restitution to pay for damage to the state park.
Alan Stout pleaded guilty in August 2018 to reckless burning and illegal use of a firework, The Bulletin reported.
He was sentenced in Deschutes County Circuit Court to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $30,860 in restitution. The amount was to cover firefighting, replacing damaged park equipment, replanting vegetation and fixing Pacific Power wires and poles.
After a 90-day window to request restitution, Brandi Shroyer, a Deschutes County deputy district attorney, on behalf of Oregon State Parks, asked for an additional $73,608 for the damages not covered by insurance, including replacing park fencing.
In April, Stout successfully appealed the request.
The Oregon Department of Justice determined the court should not have allowed the request. There was no good reason the additional restitution was submitted by the prosecution after the 90-day time frame, the state department of justice concluded.
Despite both parties accepting the successful appeal, Shroyer is continuing to seek the additional restitution.
Shroyer argues in court documents that the prosecution has a right in the Oregon Constitution to still request the restitution.
“In addition to the Oregon statutes which support victims being compensated for their economic damages, the victim has a constitutional right to full restitution,” Shroyer wrote.
The fire that Stout sparked burned about 10 acres, caused U.S. Highway 20 to close, prompted evacuations of nearby apartments and shut down power.
Idaho unemployment claims climb for second week in a row
BOISE — Idaho’s unemployment claims are rising for the second week in a row, according to numbers from the Idaho Department of Labor.
New first-time filings for unemployment totaled nearly 3,800 last week, 4 percent more than the previous week, Boise State Public Radio reported. The previous week saw double-digit increases.
Still, the state has seen significant declines in the number of unemployment claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the four-week average for initial claims is still about 6 percent lower than the previous four-week period.
Nearly $800 million in unemployment benefits have been paid out for unemployment related to the coronavirus in Idaho, the bulk of the money coming from the federal government. Unemployment claims remain at slightly higher levels than those seen during the Great Recession.
Man dies when pickup truck he was working on rolled over him
LEWISTOWN, Mont. — A central Montana man was killed when the pickup truck he was working under rolled on top of him, police in Lewistown said.
Officers were called at about 7 p.m. Thursday and found the man under the pickup in Lewistown, Assistant Police Chief Jon Polich said in a statement.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead, officials said.
A family member told police the victim was Jason Haivala, 48, of Forest Grove, which is a rural area east of Lewistown.
The death is still under investigation and an autopsy was planned, Polich said.
Former sheriff drowns while fishing on Missouri River
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A former Pondera County sheriff and Conrad police chief drowned while fishing on the Missouri River, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.
The death of Leon Simpson, 74, of Great Falls, has been ruled accidental, Slaughter said. Simpson’s body was found near Rainbow Dam northeast of Great Falls on Thursday afternoon.
He was not wearing a life jacket. His boat was found on the opposite shore by state game wardens.
Simpson was the Conrad police chief from 1980-87 and was Pondera County sheriff from 1987-2004, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
Oregon authorities seek help finding missing teen girl
CORVALIS, Ore. — Police here are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.
Ava Carey was last seen around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 when she left her home to go to a park, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. She never returned and multiple law enforcement agencies, volunteers and her family have been searching for her ever since.
“We are anxious and deeply concerned,” Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley said at a Friday news conferece.
Carey is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with greenish or hazel eyes and reddish or auburn dyed hair that is shoulder length but shaved on one side. Police said she has a small tattoo on her lower calf and was carrying a longboard with a custom-painted design on the bottom the last time she was seen.