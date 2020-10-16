Washington dam removal project scheduled for 2021
YAKIMA — A Washington dam removal project that aims to improve the passage of fish and the community around it is scheduled to begin in 2021.
Nelson Dam in the southern region of the state was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water into Yakima and the surrounding area. The dam has also hampered the routes of salmon trying to migrate upstream for nearly a century.
The dam has also caused the Naches River to overflow its banks and pour into the surrounding community during even minor flooding, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
The city of Yakima is slated to invest $7.5 million over the next four to five years. About $6 million of that amount will come from bonds and roughly $1.5 million will come from reserves, said Dave Brown, Yakima’s water and irrigation manager.
Odessa, Wash., woman killed in collision in dust storm
MARLIN, Wash. — A 71-year-old Odessa woman died late Tuesday afternoon when her vehicle was struck from behind by a semitrailer during a dust storm in eastern Grant County, according to a statement by Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelly Korpinen was driving northbound on Road W Northeast when she approached the brownout conditions of the dust storm about 6 miles north of the town of Ruff. Korpinen stopped her vehicle, blocking the northbound lane, when she was struck from behind by a water truck driven by 27-year-old Randy Gross of Marlin.
Korpinen was pronounced dead at the scene. Gross was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, and neither alcohol nor drugs was a factor in the collision, according to law enforcement. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Authorities seize dozens of dogs and puppies from kennel near Tacoma in cruelty case
TACOMA — An animal-cruelty investigation led Pierce County deputies and animal-control officers to seize 36 puppies and dogs at what they called an illegal kennel operation near Tacoma on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that the owner of a Portland Avenue home in the Midland area was keeping a large number of dogs on the property. The tipster said the owner was shooting dogs with a pellet gun and sent video of the alleged abuse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The dogs, many of which appear to have been used for breeding, received an exam by vets, who will also determine the cause of scar-like marks found on the dogs, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A warrant was served at that same property in December for investigation of animal cruelty and animal fighting, KOMO reported. The previous dogs were seized and adopted out to new homes, and the owner was arrested and told by the court he could not possess more than five dogs, the station reported.
Two people injured in shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies investigated an early morning shooting Wednesday near East Eighth Avenue and Havana Street in Spokane Valley.
Two victims, a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, were dropped off at a local hospital by a private vehicle, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The shooting took place in the driveway of a home on the 4300 block of East Eighth Avenue at about 1 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.
Major Crimes detectives and forensic personnel responded to collect evidence and investigate. It appears that several subjects approached the victims in the driveway shortly after 1 a.m., according to initial information from the Sheriff’s Office. An argument followed, escalating when the suspect or suspects began shooting.
The incident is not believed to be random. Investigators said there is no ongoing public threat stemming from the incident.
Oregon reports 374 new COVID cases, 3 deaths
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials announced 374 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday and three additional deaths from the pandemic.
The numbers bring the state’s case tally to 38,525 and the number of deaths to 611, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The counties with the highest number of new cases Thursday were Multnomah — with 110 cases — Washington and Marion counties.
Officials also reported an outbreak of 21 cases at Georgia Pacific in Linn County, a company that makes tissue, packaging and building products.
Death of man after dog attack ruled accidental
MOSES LAKE — The death of a Moses Lake man who was attacked last Thursday by his dog in his own home was ruled accidental by the Grant County Coroner, according to local law enforcement.
Zachary Willis, one of two victims of last Thursday’s dog attack at a residence in the Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park, died at the scene from multiple dog bites, according to the autopsy. A woman who was also attacked and who has not been named by authorities was transported to the hospital for her injuries.