Officer at Port of Seattle files race-based discrimination suit
SEATTLE — A Black officer with the Port of Seattle police is suing over the Port’s alleged failure to provide records of an investigation into racial discrimination claims he made against superiors including the police chief.
Yandle Moss “alleged to his employer that Police Chief Rod Covey and other superiors were subjecting him to retaliation for engaging in protected activity including collective bargaining grievances, whistleblowing, and reporting race discrimination, and that he was being treated adversely because of his race,” according to the complaint filed earlier this month in King County Superior Court.
The Port of Seattle did not immediately respond to request for comment, the Seattle Times reported.
Moss’ allegations of race-based discrimination, the suit says, prompted the Port to put the police chief on administrative leave in June. At the time, the Port declined to specify why, citing an ongoing investigation into his workplace conduct.
Moss is asking the Port give him the records it withheld, as well as unspecified penalties.
Man pleads guilty to pot charges after Oregon plane crash
MEDFORD, Ore. — One of two Idaho men who walked away from a small plane crash in a Medford neighborhood last summer has admitted to marijuana charges related to thousands of dollars worth of concentrated marijuana extract seized after the crash.
Zachary Moore, 36, pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Medford to having large quantities of hash oil with intent to distribute the drug, the Mail Tribune reported.
Moore admitted he and his alleged co-conspirator Mathew Wayne Thompson bought over 5½ pounds of butane honey oil June 8, 2019, the same day as the Beech 35 Bonanza they were flying crashed on a street because of mechanical issues, according to court documents.
Thompson, the pilot, has pleaded not guilty to possessing hashish oil with intent to distribute and operating an unregistered aircraft, according to court records. His trial is set for September.
Moore said he and Thompson paid roughly $1,500 a pound for butane honey oil in Cave Junction, Ore., according to court documents. Moore said they had stopped in Medford to refuel before flying home to Boise.
Shortly after takeoff, however, the plane crashed. Moore and Thompson sustained minor injuries. No one else was hurt. Police said they found the marijuana extract in the men’s belongings.
Possession with intent to distribute carries a prison sentence of up to five years and fines of as much as $250,000, according to court documents. As part of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors will advocate for “the low end” of any applicable guideline range as long as Moore demonstrates an acceptance of responsibility.
Police: Officer fatally shoots suspect in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — A police officer in Washington fatally shot a man after receiving a call that someone was slashing tires in Bothell, authorities said.
The Bothell police officer responded to the call Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the Salmon Run apartment complex about 20 miles north of Seattle, local news media reported.
Investigators did not say what led up to the shooting.
The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died, authorities said. He did not have any identification on him.
Police are working to identify the man. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating the shooting.