Authorities release name of deputy who shot man after chase in Bend
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County District Attorney has released the name of the deputy who shot a 28-year-old man Friday near a Bend shopping mall.
Clint Baltzor, who has been with the county sheriff’s office for 12 years, remains on paid leave as the District Attorney’s Office continues an investigation.
Baltzor shot Bend resident Adam Gilliam after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a homeless shelter and led police on a short chase.
Deputy Megan Lymath, whose name was also released Thursday, used a driving maneuver to get Gilliam’s vehicle to turn sideways and stop.
Gilliam remains hospitalized.
District Attorney John Hummel said it will be weeks before he can reveal more details about the shooting, including how many shots were fired and whether Gilliam had a weapon.
The Bulletin reported Baltzor is a licensed firearms instructor who briefly operated a business, Code 9 Firearms Training, according to state business records.
Feds award $4 billion contract for services at Hanford nuke site
RICHLAND — The federal government has awarded a new $4 billion contract to provide some services on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland.
The Tri-City Herald reported the five-year contract was awarded Thursday to a company called Hanford Mission Integration Solutions. That company was one of three to bid on the contract that pays for services such as security, firefighting, land management, roads and other needs on the sprawling Hanford site.
The federal government spends about $2.5 billion a year for environmental cleanup of the Hanford site, with most of the work done by private contractors.
Hanford was created during World War II and for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The site is now engaged in a massive cleanup of the resulting nuclear wastes.
Trains in Washington strike five people in three days
SEATTLE — Washington authorities have confirmed five people in three days have been hit by trains, including three fatally struck.
KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that the Puyallup Police Department announced two of the five people hit in western Washington since Sunday appear to be suicide.
Authorities said at least one of three deaths was preventable.
Capt. Ryan Portmann said a 20-year-old dishwasher from a nearby restaurant was fatally hit while walking in a crosswalk during his work break with earbuds in and a hoodie covering the side of his face.
Portmann said residents should be alert and aware when they are near crosswalks.
Officials at BNSF Railway said 19 people were struck and killed by trains in Washington this year and only one was in a legal crosswalk.
Company officials said railroad infrastructure has not kept up with statewide population growth but preventative measures have been enforced, including increasing the number of police officers to monitor the tracks.
Two female inmates walk away from facility, are recaptured
BOISE — Two Idaho Department of Corrections inmates who walked away from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center early Wednesday evening are back in custody.
KBOI reported Kesha Kandler and Whitney Wickwire went missing just after 5:30 p.m.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office found the women at about 9 p.m.
Authorities charge teen with stabbing 70-yer-old woman during robbery
KENNEWICK — Police have arrested a teenage boy who is suspected of stabbing a 70-year-old woman in an apartment parking lot.
KOMO-TV reported the stabbing occurred just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Desert Villa East Apartments.
Kennewick police said the suspect, identified as a 16-year-old boy with gang affiliations, demanded money from the woman and stabbed her.
Police identified the suspect with the help of the victim. He was booked into juvenile detention for investigation of assault.
The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening and she was treated at a local hospital.
Clean air officials issue burn ban in Yakima County
YAKIMA — Clean air officials have upgraded a burn ban across Yakima County to include all wood-burning devices, certified or not, until further notice.
The Yakima Daily Herald reported the Yakima Clean Air Agency issued a burn ban Wednesday on all uncertified fireplaces, woodstoves, pellet stoves and other fuel-burning heating devices.
The agency cited weather conditions contributing to a buildup of air pollutants as reason for the ban. That afternoon, the agency upgraded the ban to include all wood-burning devices unless they are the only source of heat.
No outdoor burning is allowed.