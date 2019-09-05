Richland man pleads guilty to strangling woman
RICHLAND — A West Richland man has pleaded guilty to strangling a woman to death who was his former co-worker.
The Tri-City Herald reported 25-year-old William C. Lee pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder with the aggravating circumstance of excessive injury in the death of 53-year-old Alisa J. Brewer.
Lee called 911 at 1:20 a.m. Dec. 9 to report he’d killed a woman in his apartment and was going to kill himself. He was eventually taken into custody at the scene.
Brewer was found on the floor with a belt around her neck and significant trauma to her face, head and body.
Brewer and Lee had worked together at Barnhart Crane & Rigging, which has a branch office in Richland.
Lee is to be sentenced in October.
Shooters using exploding targets get blame for Great Falls fire
GREAT FALLS, Mont.— Montana authorities say a fire that destroyed nine structures northwest of Great Falls on Monday may have been caused by several residents shooting explosive targets.
The Great Falls Tribune reported that Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said three males admitted to using explosive targets while target shooting in the middle of a field.
One of the three reported the fire just after 1 p.m. Monday.
Slaughter said the three are cooperating with the investigation.
There was no immediate word on whether any of the individuals would be charged in connection with the fire, which burned about 25 square miles of grassland.
One unoccupied residence and eight outbuildings were destroyed. More than 20 residences were evacuated before the fire was contained about 6:45 p.m. Monday.
Oregon teen who lost leg in DUI accident sues driver, brewery
SALEM, Ore. — A teen who lost his leg in a car wreck is suing the driver who crashed into him — along with the Salem brewery accused of over-serving the driver— for $3.5 million.
The Statesman Journal reported James Holland Jr., along with his parents, filed the negligence complaint against Jared Wayne Jones and Vagabond Brewing. The complaint says Jones was drinking at Vagabond Dec. 26, 2018, when he drove from Salem.
The then 16-year-old Holland was parked on the side of the road after his car broke down. Holland’s friends had arrived to jump-start his car, and he was standing with his friend when they were struck by Jones.
Jones pleaded guilty to DUI and assault and was sentenced to nine months in jail.
Grizzly euthanized for killing livestock in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana wildlife managers have euthanized a large male grizzly bear southeast of Red Lodge for killing livestock.
The bear, estimated to be 8 years old and weighing 400 pounds, was captured over the weekend by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, which set a trap on private land where cattle had been killed.
The same bear was trapped June 30 at the site of cattle depredation in the same area.
When the bear was again implicated in cattle depredation southeast of Red Lodge on Monday, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Wildlife Services consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and it was decided to euthanize the bear.
Body of hiker found after three years
SALEM, Ore. — Authorities say the body of a 21-year-old man has been recovered on Mount Jefferson more than three years after he was reported missing.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Riley Zickel was reported missing July 30, 2016, after not returning from the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area, where he had been on an overnight hike.
At the time, the sheriff’s office said hundreds of people covered more than 350 miles searching for him.
About three weeks ago, the sheriff’s office was contacted by climbers who believed they had located Zickel’s body in a glacial area above Jefferson Park.
The sheriff’s office said the area is extremely steep, with loose rocks and rock avalanches.
Idaho authorities identify man fatally shot by deputies
CALDWELL, Idaho — A man who was killed by two Idaho deputies after he pointed a gun at them has been identified by authorities.
Local news media reported Tuesday that 49-year-old Sidney J. Holst of Caldwell was killed after a five-hour standoff with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Sunday.
Authorities said an autopsy completed Tuesday confirmed Holst died from a single gunshot wound.
Police responded to reports of a domestic incident just before 8:30 a.m. and Holst barricaded himself inside a home.
Authorities said the Canyon County SWAT unit was dispatched after police attempted to negotiate with Holst for hours.
A police dog was sent after Holst when he used a back exit around 1:30 p.m.
Police said Holst pointed a handgun and two deputies fired.
Authorities said Holst died at the scene.