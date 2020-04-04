Police arrest man for allegedly running over woman with vehicle in Yakima
YAKIMA — A man accused of running over a woman with a sports utility vehicle after she refused his offer to make some money has been arrested, authorities said.
The Yakima Police Department responded to a 911 call Sunday about a woman screaming for help near Interstate 82, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday.
The woman told officers she was walking home from a convenience store when the driver pulled up near her and asked her if she was interested in making money, which she said she interpreted as a request for sex, a police affidavit said.
The woman refused the offer and the driver clipped her before hitting her and running over her as she tried to escape, the affidavit said.
The woman was taken to a hospital with nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a shattered thigh bone, authorities said. No additional information was available on her condition.
Police obtained surveillance video showing the woman being hit and located a red Ford Explorer matching the description of the vehicle that the woman provided, authorities said.
Officers stopped the SUV and found what police believed to be human hair on the front undercarriage of the vehicle, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
The 19-year-old driver was booked into the Yakima County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $75,000.
Man gets five years for punching lawyer in court, other crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was sentenced to five years in prison for punching a deputy district attorney while in court, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Ryan Wayne Perkins, 32, pleaded guilty Friday to assault, escape, distributing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, attempted unlawful use of a vehicle and robbery.
On Aug. 1, Perkins was in court after he stole a rental van while using a forged driver’s license, local news media reported.
The district attorney’s office said during jury polling, Perkins stood up, ran past his attorney, and punched a Multnomah County deputy district attorney in the head several times.
A sheriff’s deputy used a stun gun on Perkins to gain control of the situation, according to the district attorney’s office.
The district attorney’s office said the attempted unlawful use of a vehicle, distribution of a controlled substance and robbery offenses that Perkins pleaded guilty to are for the previous criminal conduct.
Victim of fatal shooting in Tacoma identified
TACOMA — The name of a 28-year-old man shot to death in a Tacoma apartment has been released.
Dante Robinson was found suffering from a gunshot wound after people called 911 to report hearing gunshots just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the News Tribune reported.
Officers attempted to resuscitate Robinson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unclear if the apartment where Robinson was shot is where he lived.
Police haven’t released details about what led up to the shooting.
Police arrest man in Monday slaying of Portland pawn shop manager
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a pawn shop manager earlier this week in Portland.
Joseph Schneider was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Police said Schneider shot Benjamin Taylor Johnson, 31, the manager of USA Pawn & Jewelry, around 3 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses have said Johnson was shot after someone tried to steal something from the store.
David Shepherd, who was parked at the nearby WinCo Foods on Monday afternoon, said he heard the gunshot and came running to the scene. He and several others tried to save Johnson’s life, but he died at the scene.
Man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for child pornography
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison and five years supervised release for transporting and having child pornography.
The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Murphy was sentenced Thursday.
Court documents say in 2017, local and federal law enforcement conducted undercover investigations of online peer-to-peer file sharing programs used to exchange images of child pornography.
Three separate investigations led investigators to an internet protocol address registered to a home Murphy shared with his fiancée in The Dalles.
In June 2018, investigators served a federal search warrant at the home. In February, Murphy pleaded guilty to transportation and possession of child pornography.
After his release from prison, Murphy will be required to register as a sex offender.