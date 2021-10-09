Rep. McMorris Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19
SPOKANE — U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said Friday she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.
In a statement, the eastern Washington Republican said her symptoms were mild.
“I am quarantining at home and following CDC and local health guidelines,” the statement said. “I encourage everyone in Eastern Washington to talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine if you haven’t already.”
McMorris Rodgers, 52, said her offices in Spokane, Walla Walla, Colville and Washington, D.C., remain open.
McMorris Rodger was first elected to Congress in 2004. She was formerly a member of House leadership.
She represents the eastern third of Washington state, including the cities of Spokane, Pullman and Walla Walla.
Family of teen who drowned in Hillsboro pool files $70 million suit
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The family of a teenager who drowned after a swim practice has filed a $70 million lawsuit against the city of Hillsboro, the school district and pool cover businesses.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Washington County Circuit Court, cites wrongful death as a result of negligence, The Oreogonian/OregonLive reported.
Nabila Maazouz, an Oregon Episcopal School freshman, was found dead under a pool cover at Hillsboro’s Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center after a Liberty High School swim team practice Nov. 20, 2019.
Coaches had told the swimmers to cover the pool with heavy covers that create suction when rolled onto water, the lawsuit said.
Maazouz and others swam with a cover to the pool’s deep end, then swam back underneath the cover, the lawsuit said. Maazouz and others did the same with a second cover but Maazouz did not resurface, the lawsuit said.
Nabila’s body was found after her mother, Patricia Maazouz, noticed swimmers leaving without her daughter and went inside, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit alleges the ThermaGard pool covers were “defective and unreasonably dangerous.”
ThermaGard’s manufacturer, Universal Filtration Inc., and its seller, The Pool and Spa House, are named as lawsuit defendants. The companies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Our hearts remain with the Maazouz family and everyone in our community who has been devastated by the tragic death of Nabila,” city spokesperson Patrick Preston said.
Vaccination rates rise at Washington agencies ahead of deadline
OLYMPIA — COVID-19 vaccination rates at state agencies in Washington have climbed in recent weeks, ahead of a deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated or lose their jobs.
Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s August order — considered one of the strictest in the nation — state and school workers and hundreds of thousands of health care employees are required to get their shots or lose their jobs on Oct. 18, unless they have received both a medical or religious exemption and a work accommodation. In order to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, workers would have had to get their final shot by Oct. 4.
The mandate spurred union reaction and lawsuits, along with more workers getting vaccinated. Labor deals and actions by the administration have effectively extended the deadline for many state workers.
The Seattle Times reported that as of noon Thursday, the Department of Corrections, which had previously lagged behind many other agencies in percentage of vaccinated workers, has verified that 89 percent of its workers have received their COVID-19 shots.
DOC isn’t the only large Washington agency to see its vaccination rates rise as part of the mandate. As of Thursday, the Department of Social and Health Services — the largest state agency — had verified 91 percent of its workers as vaccinated.
At the Department of Children, Youth and Families, that number stood at nearly 87 percent, and at the Washington State Patrol, 93 percent of its workers have been vaccinated.
Judge rejects troopers’ effort to stop vaccination mandate
PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge has rejected a request by 33 Oregon State Police troopers to temporarily halt a mandate that requires them to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
Retired Oregon Supreme Court Justice Jack Landau said in a written opinion Thursday that based on case law “the police power of the state includes the authority to enact public health laws that may have the effect of curtailing individual rights,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Landau, who is presiding over the troopers’ lawsuit in Jefferson County Circuit Court, also said Gov. Kate Brown is acting within her legislatively granted authority in issuing the vaccine mandate.
Brown has mandated vaccinations for the state’s executive branch employees, including the troopers, and for hundreds of thousands of health care workers and K-12 educators and volunteers. Religious or medical exemptions can be requested. At least eight lawsuits have been filed. Thursday’s ruling is the second that denies plaintiffs’ request to temporarily stop the mandates.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled that arguments made by a group of 25 healthcare workers, firefighters and paramedics who are opposed to vaccination have “little-to-no likelihood of success” if hashed out in further court proceedings.
Thursday, Dan Thenell, an attorney representing troopers and healthcare workers who’ve filed suits affected by the rulings, said “each of the plaintiffs are assessing their options for moving forward.”