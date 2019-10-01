Proposed silicon smelter clears hurdle
SPOKANE — The more than three-year effort to bring a silicon smelter to northeast Washington has cleared a hurdle after the Pend Oreille County hearing examiner denied an opposition group’s effort to stop the county from changing how the proposed smelter site near Newport, Wash., and other public lands are zoned.
The Spokesman-Review reported that Responsible Growth Northeast Washington, the group that filed the appeal, responded by vowing to fight on, while PacWest Silicon, the company behind the smelter project, promised to see the project through.
Jayson Tymko, president of PacWest, said he was pleased to see the county on Wednesday deny the appeal and keep the path open for the proposed smelter site to be zoned as industrial.
Everett implements ban on single-use plastic bags
EVERETT, Wash. — A ban on single-use plastic bags is set to go into effect in a Washington city as part of an effort to encourage the use of recyclable bags.
The Everett Herald reported shoppers in Everett will have to purchase paper or thicker-plastic bag for 5 cents each from cashiers as the ban on single-use bags took effect Monday.
Officials say the ban also applies to restaurants and carry-out orders, with an exception for bags used to prevent spillage.
Officials say dry cleaning and newspaper sacks are permitted under the new ordinance.
Man injured after falling over waterfall
MONROE, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after slipping and falling over a Washington state waterfall, which authorities say is not the first accident there.
KOMO-TV reported Sunday that the man in his mid-20s was taken to a hospital in Monroe after the accident Saturday.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the man was apparently intoxicated when he fell off the cliff side of the waterfall southeast of Everett.
Authorities say he survived despite being in the water for about an hour.
Snohomish County Fire District 7 official Heather Chadwick said, “With the cold water, it gives you a little bit better of a chance.”
Montana conducts record number of boat inspections in 2019
HELENA, Mont. — Inspections for aquatic invasive species in Montana continue through October, but the state has already set an annual record for the number of watercraft inspected.
The Independent Record reported that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks inspected more than 110,000 boats and other watercraft as of last Friday. That is up from just under 110,000 inspected in 2018 through the state’s program to stop the spread of invasive mussels, plants and other wildlife.
Charge: Timber thieves started Olympic National Forest fire
TACOMA — Federal prosecutors say timber thieves were to blame for a fire in Washington’s Olympic National Forest last year.
An indictment unsealed Monday said Justin Wilke and Shawn Williams were trying to steal a big leaf maple tree in August 2018, but it had a bees nest. They decided to burn the nest with gasoline, and then tried unsuccessfully to douse the fire with their water bottles.
The ensuing blaze burned 3,300 acres of public land.
Wilke was arrested Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Williams is in custody in California. It was not immediately clear if either had obtained a lawyer.
The indictment said Wilke previously sold stolen maple blocks to a Tumwater mill in for $13,000, falsely representing that the wood came from private land. The wood is prized for making instruments.