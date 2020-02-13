Spokane County housing market remains strong
SPOKANE — The housing market in Spokane County continues to be brisk, with a lack of available homes for sale and the median closing price approaching $275,000.
The Spokesman-Review reported the median closing price for a home in Spokane County increased 16.3 percent in January to $273,418. That’s compared with $235,000 in January 2019.
The Spokane Association of Realtors said it is likely more homes sold in the $300,000 to $500,000 range, thereby contributing to the area’s increase in median home price.
County home sales rose 18 percent last month compared to January 2019, according to the association.
Slide damage closes Oregon state park
PORTLAND, Ore. — People seeking winter vistas of the north Oregon coast will need to find them elsewhere as Ecola State Park near Cannon Beach has been closed indefinitely.
The park is closed south of the Indian Beach day-use area, after a large section of the Crescent Beach trail slid over the cliff, damaged the entrance road and disconnected the park’s main waterline over the weekend, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said.
The affected section of road is an old repair made of compacted gravel, damaged as the hillside beneath the road gave way. That same landslide also cut off all running water in the park.
Visitors at Ecola on Sunday were all escorted out safely, officials said.
Shots fired at Missoula police car; no injuries reported
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula police officer reported a shot was fired at his car Wednesday morning, prompting officers to close streets and lock down buildings in the downtown area for several hours, Sgt. Travis Welsh said.
The officer, who was not injured, reported his rear window had been shot out at about 9:45 a.m.
“Other officers in the vicinity quickly converged on the area while the officer took cover at a nearby building,” Welsh said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “A perimeter was established around the area and government offices were immediately locked down.”
The police response included an armored police vehicle. Officials have not released any information about a potential suspect.
Man charged in triple shooting at Vancouver apartments dies
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities say a resident who opened fire in the lobby of a Vancouver building for senior residents, killing a man and wounding two women in October, has died.
Robert Breck, 80, was taken from jail to an area hospital Feb. 5 because of an illness, according to The Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Breck died Tuesday at the hospital of natural causes, the sheriff’s office said.
On Oct. 1, Breck killed 75-year-old Dean Tunstall and wounded 77-year-old Enelia Montoya and 44-year-old Shawne Garris in the Smith Tower Apartments, then barricaded himself in his apartment before surrendering, police said.
According to court documents, the shooting stemmed from a dispute Breck had with the man. Authorities say one of the women shot used to be Breck’s caregiver. Court documents say Breck had offered her money to become his mistress; she refused and he later fired her.
Breck had pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Seattle man reports he was shot while driving
SEATTLE — A 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning while driving on Aurora Avenue, according to Seattle police.
The Seattle Times reported the man was driving north around 6:15 a.m. when a man in a silver or gray two-door Pontiac opened fire on his car and shot him in both legs, police said.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting but said it may have occurred near Aurora Avenue North and North 38th Street.
Police met the victim at North 64th Street and Woodland Place North in Phinney Ridge. They applied tourniquets and medics took him to Harborview Medical Center. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Sheriff’s deputy who killed wife returning to Spokane
SPOKANE — A former Spokane County sheriff’s deputy convicted of murdering his wife has been released by the Department of Corrections and is expected to return to Spokane this week.
Thomas DiBartolo, now 65, killed 39-year-old Patty DiBartolo in Lincoln Park in 1996.
The Spokesman-Review reported he served most of his sentence in a prison on the East Coast. Last summer, he was transferred to a work-release facility in Yakima.
A jury convicted DiBartolo of first-degree murder for the Nov. 2, 1996, shooting death.
Patty DiBartolo was shot in the back of the head, and DiBartolo had a superficial gunshot wound. Prosecutors later argued the off-duty deputy’s injuries were part of his attempt to cover up the crime.