Two families displaced after home burns in southern Idaho town
BURLEY, Idaho — A fire at a home in Burley has displaced two families.
The Times-News reported no one was injured in the Sunday night fire, which damaged a home that had separate upstairs and downstairs residences.
Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said a woman in the upper residence awoke to smoke and flames in a bedroom, and she and two children left and woke up a man and child in the downstairs residence. Fire crews were called at 9:42 p.m., and when they arrived the bedroom was ablaze.
Tolman said the bedroom is heavily damaged, and smoke and water damage occurred in the rest of the building. There was no working smoke detector in the building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Teen taking senior photos struck, killed by train
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Authorities say a teenage boy was hit and killed by a train as he was taking his senior photos.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the tracks the Union Pacific train was on near the Columbia River Highway in Troutdale around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Local news media reported the 17-year-old student was declared dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the identity of the student.
Union Pacific said none of the crew members were hurt.
The railroad said its thoughts were with the boy’s family and friends and it pleads with “parents, students and photographers to not take photos on or near the tracks.”
Drug charge dropped against Washington tribal police officer
YAKIMA — A federal drug charge against a former Yakama Nation police officer has been dismissed, while his sentencing for a child pornography conviction has been rescheduled.
The Yakima Herald reported 39-year-old Lorenzo Elias Mendez was charged with one count of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
A U.S. district judge has issued an order granting a motion by federal prosecutors to dismiss the charge without prejudice. The charge cannot be filed again.
Mendez had pleaded not guilty.
Mendez was convicted in August of one count of attempted production of child pornography.
His sentencing was set for Friday, but the hearing has been rescheduled for Jan. 7.
Mendez was fired from his job as a tribal police officer after he was indicted in June 2018.
Great Falls man gets 100 years for role in gang rape
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Great Falls man convicted in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl at a house party has been sentenced to 100 years in prison.
District Judge Greg Pinski said Friday 22-year-old Autree Aniel Pedersen will not be eligible for parole before serving 25 years and completing two phases of sex offender treatment.
Court records say Pedersen invited the victim to a party in July 2017. The girl testified she went into a bedroom to look for her phone when Pedersen and two other males followed her inside. She said Pedersen and a 16-year-old boy took turns raping her. The boy pleaded guilty in juvenile court.
Pedersen’s attorney, Victor Bunitsky, sought a 10-year prison sentence, the same as offered in a plea agreement that Pedersen later withdrew. Pinski rejected a second plea agreement.
Helena pays $100,000, active shooter drill caused ear damage
HELENA, Mont. — The city of Helena has reached a $100,000 settlement with a teacher who suffered hearing damage during an active shooter drill at an alternative high school.
Lynn Trenary sued saying she suffered hearing loss and a permanent ringing in her ears after an officer fired a blank near her during a June 2016 exercise to train teachers how to respond to a school shooting.
The city initially responded that Trenary had been told to cover her ears and that it was possible her hearing damage came from a prior incident.
The Independent Record reported the lawsuit was formally dismissed last week. The settlement reached in May protects the city from any further legal action in the matter.
The city confirmed Friday it is now using air rifles in active shooter training.
Montana highway known for deadly wrecks gets new speed limit
BILLINGS, Mont. — The speed limit on a deadly stretch of U.S. 212 in southeast Montana has been reduced to 65 mph.
The Billings Gazette reported the Montana Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit Oct. 1 on the highway’s corridor that passes through both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations and four counties: Big Horn, Rosebud, Powder River and Carter.
The stretch merges with Interstate 90 at the Bighorn Battlefield interchange and travels 167 miles east to the Montana-Wyoming state line.
MDOT Traffic and Safety Bureau chief Gabe Priebe said statistics show the stretch is the deadliest highway in Montana.