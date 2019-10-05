Former Idaho teacher, coach charged with child sex abuse
EAGLE, Idaho — A former high school teacher and coach for Eagle High School has been charged with rape, sexual battery of a minor and other crimes after prosecutors say he sexually abused a teen girl.
Jeff Lewis Ranstrom made his first appearance in court Thursday, and has not yet entered a plea. Court records do not show if he has obtained an attorney.
West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline said Ranstrom was a social studies teacher and the head boys basketball coach, and he resigned from both positions Sept. 23.
Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr said investigators believe Ranstrom had contact with the 17-year-old girl dozens of times between March and August. Orr said the investigation began after a third party contacted authorities.
Pierce County deputy wounds woman during police pursuit
FREDERICKSON, Wash. — Police say a Washington deputy has wounded a woman after she opened fire during a police pursuit.
Local news media reported the Pierce County deputy is on paid administrative leave as standard policy in officer-involved shootings.
Authorities said a Washington State Patrol trooper attempted to pull the woman over for speeding Friday when the trooper lost sight of the car along East 72nd Street.
Tacoma Police said the woman began shooting after a deputy found her again and restarted the chase.
Authorities said deputies brought the chase to an end near Frederickson before opening fire on the driver.
Authorities said the female driver was taken to a hospital, where she is expected to recover.
A passenger in the vehicle has since been detained.
An investigation is underway.
Baby suffers skull fracture at unlicensed day care in Oregon; worker arrested
LEBANON, Ore. — Police say a worker at an unlicensed day care south of Salem was arrested in connection with an infant who sustained a skull fracture and bruising on his legs.
Local news media reported police received a Department of Human Services referral Wednesday about the 7-month-old infant being treated at a hospital in Corvallis.
Investigators determined the infant had been at a facility in Lebanon, where the sole worker was 42-year-old Justin Miles.
Detectives said they interviewed Miles and, along with other evidence, determined the baby’s injuries occurred while in Miles’ exclusive care.
Miles was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail Friday on charges of assault and criminal mistreatment.
Police said the child’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Lebanon police said they have notified other families using the daycare facility.
It wasn’t known if Miles has a lawyer.
Woman sentenced to psychological help after neglected pets seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who repeatedly defied county orders forbidding her from owning pets was sentenced to two years of probation and psychological counseling after authorities say she was found in possession of dozens of animals.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported some of those pets were tied up, were in poor health or wounded and were kept in crates in 40-year-old Elicia Diaz-Caceres’ small southeast Portland duplex.
Portland police and Multnomah County Animal Services seized 52 animals including dogs, cats, rabbits and turtles from Diaz-Caceres home in March 2018. Investigators described the conditions as “deplorable.”
Authorities again seized animals from her home in June 2018 and in September of last year.
In August, Diaz-Caceres pleaded guilty in Multnomah County Circuit Court to seven counts of animal neglect. Under state law, Diaz-Caceres will be prohibited from possessing animals for at least five years.
Disoriented hunter found in Wyoming, Montana mountains
BILLINGS, Mont. — Wyoming authorities have located a hunter from Kansas after he was lost for days in the Bighorn Mountains.
The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that 61-year-old Rudy Miller was reported missing Monday after splitting from his hunting group and not returning.
The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said searchers from multiple state and county agencies found the man Wednesday.
Authorities said the multi-day search included efforts by a Wyoming National Guard helicopter, but was hampered by rain, snow and fog.
Authorities said Miller planned to head west toward the Black Mountain Lookout area, but he became disoriented by heavy fog.
The U.S. Forest Service, Sheridan County, Johnson County and Big Horn County Search and Rescue teams contributed to the search.
Miller was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital as a precaution.