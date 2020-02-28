Idaho woman sentenced to prison term for stealing from dairy
GOODING, Idaho — A Jerome woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing more than $660,000 from a southern Idaho dairy.
Stephanie Wells, 35, will be eligible for parole after three years, 5th District Court Judge John Butler said. She was also ordered to pay restitution to the Box Canyon Dairy.
The Times-News reported Wells pleaded guilty to five counts of grand theft in November, and in exchange prosecutors dropped 14 additional charges. Prosecutors said Wells was hired by Box Canyon Dairy as chief financial officer and accountant in 2012, and she resigned in January as the dairy was closing its operation.
She was charged after prosecutors said an investigation showed she used company checks to pay credit card bills and falsified payments for a loan she had with the company.
Two people severely burned in Pocatello mobile home fire
POCATELLO — Authorities say two people were badly burned and at least one dog died in a mobile home fire in Pocatello.
The fire was reported Tuesday evening, the Idaho State Journal reported.
The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire was accidentally started by one of the two residents of the home, who was smoking in bed. The man and the woman were both able to escape the home, but not before they sustained severe burns. Both were hospitalized, and both were listed in critical condition Wednesday evening. Their names were not released.
The pair had two pet dogs that were inside at the time of the fire. Firefighters found the body of one of the dogs and believe the second dog also likely died.
Judge: Military spending planned for Washington can’t go to border wall
SEATTLE — President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington to build his border wall, a U.S. judge in Seattle ruled Thursday.
The U.S. Supreme Court and some other courts have said the administration can begin diverting billions of dollars in military spending to the wall. But U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled Thursday that a case brought by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson contains different arguments that are not covered by those decisions.
Rothstein found that diverting the money is unlawful because it would take money that Congress appropriated for military construction and use it for domestic law enforcement.
The Washington attorney general said losing that construction money would cost the state $2.6 million in tax revenue over the next two years, and that’s enough to give Washington standing to challenge the administration’s plans in court.
Washington tallies more than 420,000 presidential primary ballots already
SEATTLE — More than 420,000 voters in Washington have sent in their presidential primary ballots two weeks before the votes will be counted.
The secretary of state’s office said about 9.4 percent of registered voters in the state cast their ballots as of Wednesday, the Seattle Times reported. More than 92,000 ballots, representing 7 percent of registered voters, were collected in King County.
About 220,000 votes for one of the 13 Democratic candidates were cast, compared with about 185,000 votes for the Republican ballot, which only has President Donald Trump.