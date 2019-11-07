Washington city repeals dangerous dog regulations
KENNEWICK — A city council in Washington has repealed its decade-long rules governing dangerous dogs after a new state law weakened breed-specific regulations.
The Tri-City Herald reported Tuesday the state Legislature passed a law requiring cities with breed-specific legislation to exempt dogs that can be certified as good canine citizens by the American Kennel Club or other organizations.
Kennewick City Council voted Tuesday to get rid of their former regulations instead of adopting rules exempting well-mannered dogs.
Officials said Kennewick first adopted breed-specific regulations after increased reports about injuries inflicted by dangerous dogs like pit bulls.
Advocates and pit bull owners said regulations included having special licenses and muzzling dogs in public.
Officials said the rules do not exempt owners from liability if their pets attack.
Washington bookkeeper charged with embezzlement
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Washington authorities say the president of a bookkeeping and accounting firm has allegedly fraudulently obtained about $200,000 from a client’s accounts.
The Bellingham Herald reported 45-year-old Sara Ann Greenleaf turned herself in to Bellingham police Monday and was later released on personal recognizance.
Authorities said the Greenleaf Bookkeeping and Accounting Services president was charged Tuesday with eight counts of first-degree theft and 27 counts of second-degree theft.
The client told authorities that thousands of dollars were withdrawn without permission after refusing Greenleaf’s request to borrow money.
Investigators said dozens of transfers totaling $197,100 were made into Greenleaf’s account between June 5 and Aug. 3, when she had access to the client’s accounts. Another eight transactions were made for more than $5,000.
Greenleaf is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 15.
A message left on Greenleaf’s business voicemail Wednesday seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Montana homicide suspect and co-defendant appear in court
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana judge has set bail at $500,000 for a 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man last weekend.
The Billings Gazette reported James R. Eder has been charged with deliberate homicide in the death of 53-year-old Carl Archer Jr., early Saturday at a hotel in Ballantine.
Prosecutors said Archer was found lying face down with a gunshot wound to his head.
Eder made his first court appearance Tuesday before Justice of the Peace David Carter, alongside another man accused of driving him to and from the scene.
Charlie Reimers, 29, is charged with deliberate homicide by accountability. Reimers is being held on $200,000 bond.
Both men are set to be arraigned later in November.
Police: Truck driver kidnapped woman, assaulted her at Costco
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A truck driver was arrested after police say he kidnapped a woman in Tacoma, drove her to Hillsboro, Ore., and assaulted her on the loading dock of a Costco store when she tried to escape.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Alfonzo Summers was driving his tractor-trailer in Tacoma when a woman he didn’t know asked for a ride, according to Hillsboro police.
Sgt. Eric Bunday said the woman asked Summers to take her to another part of Tacoma but Summers refused to let her out and drove to Hillsboro.
On Monday, someone called police to report seeing a man assault a woman outside Costco. The man, who police later identified as Summers, then drove away.
Soon after, a caller to 911 reported the truck was stuck on railroad tracks. Summers ran, but police officers arrested him.
He faces charges including kidnapping and strangulation.
Medical examiner IDs siblings killed in Lynnwood house fire
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County medical examiner has released the names of two children killed in a townhouse fire in Lynnwood on Sunday, finding their deaths were accidental and from smoke inhalation.
The Seattle Times reported the victims were identified as 15-year-old Victoria Jimenez Lopez of Shoreline and her 7-year-old brother, Mardoqueo Jimenez Lopez. The siblings were visiting a relative when the fire broke out.
The children died in a fire at a two-story townhouse at the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze after reports there were people trapped inside.
Three other people who had been inside managed to escape, including two adults and an 11-year-old boy, who was treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.