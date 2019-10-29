FAA: Jetliners hit by laser beams approaching Sea-Tac
SEATTLE — Authorities say three jetliners were hit by laser beams while approaching Sea-Tac Airport recently.
Local news media reported the first incident unfolded at around 8 p.m. Friday as a Boeing 737 enroute from Kauai, Hawaii, to Seattle was struck by a green-and-white laser while traveling north northeast 18 miles south of Olympia.
FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer said the second incident took place about 3½ hours later, when a a Boeing 737-800 traveling from Salt Lake City to Seattle was illuminated by a blue laser on the right side of the aircraft.
The final incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a Boeing 737-900 was hit by a blue laser while heading northeast about about 16 miles southeast of Sea-Tac Airport.
Nobody was hurt and the appropriate authorities were notified.
Engineers discover bridge deterioration, prompt lane closure
SEATTLE — Washington State Department of Transportation has warned drivers of potential traffic delays after engineers discovered structural issues with a bridge forcing a lane closure.
Local news media reported transportation officials inspected the Aurora Bridge this weekend and found additional deterioration of the steel on the outside lane.
Transportation officials said the right lane heading south along State Route 99 was closed Sunday as a precaution.
Officials said the closure could continue for days as they develop and implement a repair plan.
Officials said the bridge remains safe to cross during the process and the walkways would remain open.
Officials encourage travelers to consider alternative methods of transportation to alleviate traffic.
The department has announced the potential for future closures for repair work, but a schedule has not yet been set.
Montana hunter reports shooting grizzly bear in self-defense
BOZEMAN, Mont. — State wildlife officials are investigating after a hunter reported shooting a grizzly bear in self-defense in southwestern Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the shooting happened Saturday in the Eureka Basin south Gravelly Mountains. Four hunters were attacked by grizzly bears during a 10-day period in September in the Gravelly Mountains, including one in the Eureka Basin area.
State and federal wildlife managers said Monday they are also investigating two other human-caused grizzly bear deaths that happened in the last week in the West Yellowstone area. Officials haven’t released any further information about those deaths.
Two more vaping-related hospitalizations in Montana
HELENA, Mont. — Montana health officials have announced two more cases of lung injury associated with vaping, and say they’re investigating other possible cases.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday a Cascade County teen was hospitalized this summer and again in October while a Lake County resident in their 30s was hospitalized this month. Both are recovering.
One person reported vaping both nicotine and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, while the other had a history of vaping THC.
Montana has confirmed four cases of lung injury and one death associated with vaping.
State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman said the health department is working with local public health departments on more investigations.
Federal officials have counted 1,604 lung injury cases and 34 deaths through Oct. 24.
Oregon high school students allegedly wore blackface
LEBANON, Ore. — A group of high school students in Oregon allegedly wore blackface to a gathering last weekend, sparking outrage.
Local news media reported Lebanon High School Principal Craig Swanson told students and staff that what he called a racist incident over the weekend is being investigated.
The Eugene TV station said the teens showed up in blackface to a haunted barn fundraiser.
Rep. Diego Hernandez, a Portland Democrat in the state House of Representatives, said on Facebook that the incident was racist and malicious because a hashtag used when the teens posted a photo of themselves had racist language.
Lebanon is a town of around 15,000 residents 70 miles south of Portland.
Woman’s body found in Newport home; death deemed suspicious
NEWPORT, Ore. — Police responding to a burglary and missing person report say they found the body of a woman at a home on the central Oregon coast.
The Newport Police Department said officers responded to the home Sunday evening and found the body of a 34-year-old Newport woman. Police called the death suspicious.
They don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the public.
Police said the Lincoln County Major Crime Team is investigating.
No further information was immediately released.