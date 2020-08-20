Environmental group sues Idaho prison over pollution claims
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction is being sued in federal court by an environmental group that says a north central Idaho prison is dumping pollution into the waterways that feed the Snake River.
The Idaho Department of Correction has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit. IDOC Director Josh Tewalt declined to comment Wednesday because the lawsuit is still underway.
Snake River Waterkeeper filed the lawsuit in Idaho’s U.S. District Court last week, contending that effluent from the Northern Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood is flowing into Lawyer Creek, the Clearwater River and the Snake River in amounts that violate the agency’s federal permits.
The environmental group doesn’t say in the lawsuit exactly what the effluent contains, but alleges the state violated its permit for the wastewater more than 160 times in 2018 and 2019.
Snake River Waterkeeper is asking a judge to order the state to stop violating its federal discharge permits. The organization is also asking that IDOC be ordered to pay civil penalties of as much as $55,800 for each violation of the Clean Water Act on every day the violations allegedly occurred — an amount that could total nearly $9 million.
Montana plan to provide $400 unemployment payments approved
HELENA, Mont. — Federal regulators have approved Montana’s plan to provide an additional $400 per week in assistance to people receiving unemployment benefits because of COVID-19 related impacts, the Department of Labor and Industry said Wednesday.
A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration will cover $300 of the new weekly payments. The other $100 will come from Montana’s coronavirus relief funding, the department said.
The Lost Wage Assistance Payments were established after a program that provided an additional $600 weekly payment expired in late July. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suggesting a $400 payment, with states paying 25 percent. Later, federal officials said the states could meet that $100 requirement with the first $100 of their typical weekly payments.
With the new grant and the coronavirus relief funding, Montana’s weekly unemployment payments will range from about $560 to $950.
Half of the states have applied for or say they plan to apply for the FEMA grants. Montana is the only state so far that reports it is adding the extra $100, according to a tally by the Associated Press.
The first week that the additional payments are available is the week ending Aug. 1, state officials said.
Inslee orders more COVID-19 testing for farm workers
SPOKANE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday updated his coronavirus proclamation so that it requires agricultural employers to test their workforce broadly when health officials identify an outbreak that passes certain thresholds.
Since the governor first issued his proclamation May 28, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Washington has increased from 21,138 to 67,721, an average of more than 500 new cases per day.
Many of the new cases are appearing at farms and food-packing facilities, where employees often work, travel and live together in close contact.
“From the data, we know that people of color have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, and while we have much work to do to address that, this is one step in the right direction,’’ Inslee said.
In addition, Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman ordered Gebbers Farms, in Okanogan County, to test all its employees in coming weeks. Gebbers Farms has suffered a significant outbreak of COVID-19, including the deaths of three employees.
“We call upon all agricultural employers to join us in proactively safeguarding against workplace outbreaks,’’ Inslee said. “When employers are unable to do so on their own, local health jurisdictions and state Department of Health will be ready to intervene.”
Coast Guard searches for missing boater
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard was searching waters off Whatcom and Skagit counties for a man reported missing between La Conner and Blaine, according to a news release from the 13th District Pacific Northwest.
The Bellingham Herald reported that 39-year-old Michael Smith was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue sweatshirt an in an 18-foot teal and white skiff. Smith was supposed to arrive in Blaine by sunset Monday.
Smith reportedly left La Conner at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound were notified by a family member at 1:30 p.m. by the Swinomish Tribal Police Department that Smith was overdue and an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued, the release said.
Multiple Coast Guard crews and the Swinomish Tribal police set off to search for Smith.