Two people injured in shooting at medical building in central Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at a medical building in Vancouver, police said.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in central Vancouver went on a modified lockdown with most of its entrances locked, the Columbian newspaper reported.
Ilia Botvinnik, a Vancouver police spokesman, confirmed the shooting happened in a building north of the hospital.
Both of the injured people were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest’s Emergency Department, according to PeaceHealth. No names, conditions or other details were available.
The building houses several outpatient medical offices, including a vision center, oncology and infusion services and a sleep disorders clinic.
The shooting, which happened at about 1 p.m., prompted a heavy response from Vancouver police, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol and other agencies.
About 2:20 p.m. police started escorting people who were parked in the building’s lot to their vehicles, checking IDs and then letting them leave through the crime scene tape.
Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in crash that killed a woman and her child
ALBANY, Ore. — A jury in Albany has found a Sweet Home man guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of a woman and child in a drunken driving crash.
Brian McIntire, 30, was convicted on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court of two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants, KEZI-TV reported.
Stormy Barge, 24, and her 5-year-old daughter, Emma Pulido, died after a crash on July 23, 2019.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said McIntire was driving a 1999 Jeep Wrangler east of Crawfordsville when it left its lane and collided with a southbound Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Ty Kirkland. Stormy Barge and her two children were passengers in the Mitsubishi. Kirkland and Macy Pulido, 3, were injured in the crash.
Sentencing is set for mid-January.
Man allegedly stole a vehicle; was later found hiding up a tree near Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A homeless man from Tacoma was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly stole a vehicle and was found hiding in a tree near Bellingham.
Brian John Quinata, 35, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police vehicle, failure to stop and give information, hit and run unattended property and no valid operating license without an ID.
Around 4 a.m. Saturday, Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1300 block of Slater Road in Ferndale. The vehicle refused to stop and continued speeding, according to Deb Slater, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. Deputies stopped their pursuit a short time later, Slater said.
The vehicle was later found in the 4500 block of Wynn Road with its engine running and the driver side door open, but no one was found in the vehicle, Slater said. A Bellingham police K-9 unit and sheriff’s deputy searched the area for a suspect.
Around 5 a.m., Quinata was found about 40 feet off the ground in a tree, Slater said. He was arrested without incident and booked into jail.
Two men identified after double fatal crash in Fairview, Ore.
FAIRVIEW, Ore. — A Vancouver man and a Portland man were killed Dec. 14 in a two-vehicle crash in Fairview, Ore.
The Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff’s Office identified the drivers Monday as Robert Dean Clawson, 25, and Brandon Cortes-Cayetano, 19, respectively.
Deputies had responded around 7 a.m. to the crash near Northeast Glisan Street and West Pond Drive. Upon arrival, they found a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Cortes-Cayetano, and a Subaru Impreza, driven by Clawson, both heavily damaged, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only occupants in each vehicle.
The East County Vehicular Crimes Team responded to investigate, and the crash investigation continues.
U.S. Marshal in Montana retiring after three decades in law enforcement
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana U.S. Marshall Rod Ostermiller said Tuesday he is retiring after nearly 30 years in law enforcement.
Ostermiller’s retirement will be effective Dec. 31. He was nominated as the state’s U.S. Marshal by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2018, capping a career with the Marshals Service that began in 1991.
Ostermiller, a native of Billings, said he had accomplished what he wanted to and had long intended to leave the service after serving 30 years. He declined to specify his future plans but said he intends to continue serving the public.
The Marshals Service is the law enforcement arm of the federal court system with duties that include apprehending fugitives, protecting judges and witnesses and transporting federal prisoners.
Chief Deputy Marshal Tim Hornung will lead the agency in Montana on an acting basis until a permanent replacement is named.