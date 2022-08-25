Portland again OKs limits on fossil fuel terminals
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council has again voted to limit the expansion of fossil fuel terminals in the city.
Mayor Ted Wheeler said the move made Wednesday will bolster efforts to take action against climate change and help safeguard the city should a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake occur, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Dan Serres, Columbia Riverkeeper conservation director, called it “an important first step to protect the health, safety, and climate of Portland’s residents.”
The zoning code change prohibits the construction of new fossil fuel terminals and prevents Portland’s existing 11 terminals from expanding.
The existing terminals are collectively referred to as the Critical Energy Infrastructure hub. The area — along the bank of the Willamette River in North Portland — is home to approximately 90% of the gasoline, diesel and jet fuel used in Oregon and southwest Washington.
Many of the tanks were built before scientists fully understood the region’s seismic vulnerability. The tanks sit on soils researchers say would likely give way during a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.
A study commissioned by the City of Portland and Multnomah County in 2020 found between 95 million and 194 million gallons of fuel could be released in a major earthquake. The study also said fuel would spew into the air and into the Willamette River, and cause $359 million to $2.6 billion in damage.
Zeeks pizza chain to pay $400K over service charges
SEATTLE — The Seattle-based pizza chain Zeeks will pay delivery drivers about $409,000 after allegedly failing to disclose how much of its delivery charge was paid to drivers.
The settlement was announced Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported. In 2019, the company agreed to pay about $285,000 to 257 drivers over the same issue.
Service charges are common at Seattle restaurants with some going to employees in lieu of tips and others kept by the employer.
The charges are allowed, but restaurants and other companies are required to disclose on menus and receipts what percentage of the charge is paid directly to employees serving customers. If the company doesn’t make clear that it retains a portion, the charge must be paid to employees serving customers.
Without the disclosure, customers could assume the service charge goes to employees and tip less.
The Seattle Office of Labor Standards alleged that from 2019 through 2021, Zeeks failed to disclose how much of its delivery charge was paid to drivers. The pizza chain agreed to pay about $409,000 to 224 current and former drivers.
Office of Labor Standards Director Steven Marchese said in a statement, failure to disclose where the service charge goes “is a widespread issue in Seattle that needs to be addressed and resolved.”
Zeeks founders Doug McLure and Tom Vial said in a statement they “believe we complied with the statute in good faith” and that drivers did not receive smaller tips “on average.”
Police shoot and kill man, 69, in McMinnville, Ore.
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Police in McMinnville shot and killed a man Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police.
The man who died has been identified as Laurence Dickson, 69, KOIN-TV reported.
McMinnville police officers responded to a report of a possible suicidal man at an apartment building just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
When officers arrived, state police said Dickson left the apartment building and “confronted officers,” but the agency did not give details.
Preliminary investigation shows “at least one round was fired by officers,” hitting Dickson, police said. Investigators said Dickson died at the scene.
Two McMinnville police officers are on administrative leave, according to Oregon State Police. Their names were not released Wednesday.
No other details about the deadly shooting were immediately released. State police said their investigation is ongoing.
County drafting plan to ban flavored nicotine product sales
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County health officials in Portland are drafting a proposal that would ban the sale of flavored nicotine products.
Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said Multnomah County Chairperson Deborah Kafoury asked the health department earlier this month to create a policy proposal to review in September, KGW reported.
Any proposal would go before the county board for final approval.
Vines said although the age to purchase these products is 21, teens are getting them.
“Seventeen percent of the time, we find tobacco retailers in Multnomah County selling to someone who is underage,” she said.
The fruit flavors hook young people into trying the products, and then they become addicted, she said.
“The bottom line here is one of health,” Vines said, noting cases across the county of severe lung disease linked to vaping.
Last year, the Board of Commissioners in neighboring Washington County voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products . That ban is on hold after a temporary injunction prohibited the enforcement.