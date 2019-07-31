Washington sees hepatitis A outbreak
OLYMPIA — State officials have declared an outbreak of hepatitis A in people who are living without shelter or who use illicit drugs.
Washington state Department of Health officials said Tuesday they have confirmed 13 cases of the virus, with 10 cases in Spokane County, one in neighboring Pend Oreille County, two in Seattle’s King County and one in Snohomish County.
Officials said hepatitis A is a very contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from mild with no symptoms to a severe illness lasting months that can result in liver failure and death.
Officials said the most effective way to prevent hepatitis A is vaccination. Officials are working with local health officials on prevention and response efforts.
People without access to restroom facilities and handwashing stations can be particularly at risk.
Montana blood supplier asks for more donations after drop in response
BILLINGS, Mont.— The blood supplier of Billings hospitals says it needs more donors after its daily blood donation count has fallen by more than half.
The Billings Gazette reported Monday that Vitalant of Montana aims to get between 150 and 200 units of blood each day, but the daily donation has dropped to about 70 units.
St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic said in a joint statement the blood supply is “alarmingly low,” so they need more people to donate regularly.
Vitalant donor recruitment manager Erin Baker said the supplier has had trouble attracting donors who are ages 24-40. Most of the donors are 50 and older.
Baker said a person would ideally donate blood at least three times a year.
Judge sentences Idaho man to more prison time for child sex abuse
IDAHO FALLS — An eastern Idaho man already serving prison time on a sexual abuse conviction has been sentenced to more time after a new victim came forward.
The Post Register reported 57-year-old Thomas Dale Roberts was sentenced Monday to as long as 16 years in prison for the two new sex abuse charges. Seventh District Judge Joel Tingey said Roberts would have to serve at least four years before he will be eligible for parole.
In all three cases, Roberts was convicted of sexually abusing children at a daycare. He wasn’t an employee of the day care, but he lived in the same building as the business.
Roberts would have been eligible for parole this year on the original charge, but the new sentence means he will remain in prison until at least 2023. One of the victims told police she came forward because of the possibility Roberts could be released on parole this year.
Defense attorney John Thomas called the new charges “sour grapes” from prosecutors. But Bonneville County deputy prosecutor John Dewey said Roberts falsely claimed there were no other victims during the original case in 2016.
Prosecutor declines to file charges against deputy in fatal shooting
SEATTLE — A prosecutor has declined to file criminal charges against a deputy who shot and killed an unarmed Washington man following a high-speed chase.
The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell has determined the October shooting of 24-year-old Nickolas Michael Peters was justified.
Cornell wrote in a memorandum last week that a jury would side with Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputy Arthur Wallin.
He wrote that Peters engage in reckless behavior and failed to respond to commands to show his hands.
Authorities said Wallin fired twice through the windshield at Peters after his car crashed.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Wallin remains on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Peters’ parents have filed a federal lawsuit against Wallin and the sheriff’s office.
‘Lone Ranger Bandit’ pleads guilty to armed robberies
PORTLAND, Ore.— A man known as the “Lone Ranger Bandit” has pleaded guilty to multiple armed robberies.
Local news media reported Jay Noble admitted to sticking up three businesses over the course of his one-month spree, spanning from December 2017 to January 2018.
Authorities said in most of the robberies, Noble used a revolver and wore a facemask while demanding money from his victims.
The 33-year-old was arrested last September, after being found with the revolver and driving the 1988 Camry that was described in one of the robberies.
He pleaded guilty Monday. Sentencing is scheduled for early September.