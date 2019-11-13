Pocatello to pay $1.1 million to lawyers in class-action utility lawsuit
POCATELLO — A judge says the city of Pocatello must pay $1.1 million in legal fees to the attorneys who represented residents in a class-action lawsuit over illegal utility fees.
The Idaho State Journal reported 6th District Judge Stephen Dunn ruled this week that the city would pay $1.1 million in attorney fees to the winning side, roughly $700,000 less than the attorneys sought.
In the lawsuit, the class-action group said the city collected illegal fees on water, sewer and sanitation services from 2005 until about 2014. In July, the city reached a settlement covering two years of the illegal collections plus interest, and the judge approved the $4.5 million judgment late last month.
Nearly 300 wild horses captured in central Idaho in bid to control herd size
CHALLIS, Idaho — Nearly 300 wild horses have been captured in central Idaho as part of a plan by federal land managers to reduce the number of wild horses roaming the area to about 185.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said that 295 wild horses were rounded up over seven days ending Monday in the Challis Herd Management Area near the town of Challis.
Aerial census flights are planned this week to determine the number of wild horses remaining in the area.
The agency said balancing herd size with what the 260-square-mile management area can support will help protect habitat for wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, mule deer and elk.
The agency said mares released back into the management area will be treated with fertility control, and horses not released will be readied for an adoption and sale program.
Former tribal fisheries officer sentenced in rape case, faces additional charges
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A former Hoh tribal fisheries officer has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to rape of a child.
The Peninsula Daily News reported Ernest Allen Penn, 44, was sentenced Friday in Jefferson County Superior Court to 12 months plus one day in prison in addition to 36 months of community custody.
Court documents say the sentence also includes no contact with minors except his own children.
Penn pleaded guilty in July to raping a 15-year-old girl.
After the hearing, Penn was taken to the Clallam County Corrections Facility, where he is being held on $250,000 bond on charges of rape and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Defense attorney Richard Davies said Penn intends to plead guilty and faces as much as 48 months that would run consecutively with the sentence in Jefferson County.
Grizzly bear killed after becoming habituated to human food
KALISPELL, Mont. — Wildlife officials have euthanized a male grizzly bear after it broke into a garage and fed on a harvested elk.
The Flathead Beacon reported that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured the bear Nov. 10 on private property near Libby and consulted with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials for guidance.
Officials said the bear was caught in October after attempting to break into a barn and had become habituated to human food.
Researchers said it gained 100 pounds between the two captures.
State wildlife officials said this was also the bear that was captured for research in 2005 and that attacked a wildlife researcher last year.
Officials urged residents to remove or secure food attractants such as garbage and bird seed and follow precautionary steps and tips.
Burgerville moves forward on settling credit card hack lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — Burgerville has an initial agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit against them over a hack that potentially exposed thousands of customers’ credit and debit card information.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Vancouver, Wash.-based restaurant chain was one of more than 100 businesses mostly in the restaurant or hospitality markets attacked by an international gang of cyberthieves last year.
In most cases, federal law enables customers to be reimbursed by banks or merchants for such fraud reported within 60 days. Last year, Burgerville offered customers a free, one-year credit monitoring service to guard against intrusions.
Portland attorney Michael Fuller, who brought the suit on behalf of customers, said it will compensate customers for losses they experienced because of fraud or inconvenience from the hack.
Burgerville also promises to implement specific security protections.
The preliminary settlement awaits court approval next month.